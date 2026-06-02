Percepta Expands European Operations with New Valencia Site

DEARBORN, Mich., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percepta, a customer experience (CX) leader purpose-built for the automotive industry, today announced the opening of a new service center in Valencia, Spain, expanding its European footprint and advancing its ability to deliver AI-enabled, multilingual support across key markets.

The launch of the Valencia site enhances Percepta’s service capabilities in Spanish, French, Portuguese and Italian. This enables Percepta to provide more seamless, data-driven customer interactions as automotive brands navigate increasingly connected, digital-first customer journeys. This expansion also supports the growing need for intelligent CX solutions that blend human expertise with advanced analytics and automation.

“Welcoming our new team in Valencia is an important milestone in how we continue strengthening support across Europe,” said Percepta President Thomas Monaghan. “This expansion builds deeper capability in key European languages and positions us to meet rising customer expectations with greater speed, consistency and local expertise.”

The new location in Valencia reflects Percepta’s continued investment in its European operations and reinforces its ability to support automotive brands across multiple markets, languages and channels. By combining regional expertise with global scale and AI-enabled CX operations, Percepta delivers consistent, high-quality experiences across the entire ownership journey – from sales and onboarding to service and ongoing support.

“This milestone is a testament to the strength of our teams. The collaboration across regions and functions is what allows us to scale with confidence,” added Scott Collins, Percepta’s vice president of operations. “Together, we are building a more agile, intelligent CX model that enables our clients to better connect with their customers in every market we serve.”

About Percepta

Percepta LLC, a joint venture between TTEC Holdings, Inc. and Ford Motor Company, has delivered customer experience (CX) solutions for more than 25 years. Operating in 13 countries and 60 markets, Percepta supports both mass-market and luxury automotive brands with end-to-end CX services across every channel. The company’s expertise spans sales, service, and fleet solutions, with a strong focus on emerging mobility technologies such as electric vehicles, telematics, and app support. From concierge care and technical assistance to back-office operations and digital analytics, Percepta ensures seamless customer interactions at every touchpoint. Learn more at www.percepta.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com