Lantheus' LNTH-2513 (18F-GP1) PET/CT Awarded SNMMI’s Image of the Year

BEDFORD, Mass., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. ("Lantheus") (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced that an image generated using LNTH-2513 (18F-GP1) PET/CT was awarded SNMMI’s Image of the Year at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2026 Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California. The recognition was presented in connection with investigator-initiated trial results evaluating LNTH-2513 PET/CT for the detection of acute lower-extremity deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in symptomatic patients.

"These results demonstrate the potential of 18F-GP1 PET/CT as a thrombus-specific imaging approach," said Dr. Sangwon Han, lead investigator and Professor of Nuclear Medicine at Asan Medical Center. "In this study, 18F-GP1 PET/CT showed high diagnostic accuracy for proximal DVT and detected thrombi in areas that may be difficult to assess with conventional imaging."



LNTH-2513 (18F-GP1) is an investigational fluorine-18-labeled PET imaging agent that selectively binds to glycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptors on activated platelets, enabling direct visualization of active thrombus formation. In the investigator-initiated open-label, non-randomized study, LNTH-2513 was evaluated in 46 patients with clinically suspected acute lower-extremity DVT. Patients underwent PET/CT approximately 120 minutes after intravenous administration of LNTH-2513, and results were compared with venous ultrasonography (VUS), the reference standard, performed within seven days of PET/CT.

Study results presented with the award-winning image include:

LNTH-2513 demonstrated high diagnostic accuracy for proximal DVT, with patient-based sensitivity of 95% (95% CI: 77-100) and specificity of 92% (95% CI: 73-99).

For distal DVT, LNTH-2513 demonstrated positive percent agreement of 96% (95% CI: 80-100) and negative percent agreement of 90% (95% CI: 68-99) versus venous ultrasonography.

Qualitative interpretation of LNTH-2513 PET/CT demonstrated high inter-reader agreement for patient-based assessment of proximal and distal DVT, as well as for vessel-based analysis.

LNTH-2513 identified concomitant pulmonary embolism in 22 of 46 patients, including 19 of 22 patients with proximal DVT, 2 of 6 patients with isolated distal DVT, and 1 of 18 patients without DVT on venous ultrasonography.

LNTH-2513 was well tolerated, with no drug-related adverse events reported.





"This recognition from SNMMI highlights the compelling imaging capabilities of LNTH-2513 and the potential of thrombus-specific PET/CT to advance how thromboembolic disease is visualized and understood," said Andrew Stephens, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Lantheus.

About Deep Vein Thrombosis

Deep vein thrombosis is a significant cause of vascular-related morbidity and mortality and can lead to serious complications, including pulmonary embolism. While venous ultrasonography is the current standard of care, it can be limited in detecting thrombi in certain anatomical regions, including calf veins and deeper pelvic vessels.

About LNTH-2513 (18F-GP1)

LNTH-2513 (GP1) is a small F-18 labeled molecule, specifically designed to image active thrombi (new blood clots) by binding to activated GPllb/llla receptors, which are involved in thrombus formation and propagation.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as "explore,” “opportunity,” “potential,” and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to successfully continue existing clinical development of LNTH-2513; (ii) the timing and potential outcomes of clinical studies using LNTH-2513; (iii) a delay in obtaining, or failure to obtain, a positive regulatory outcome from the FDA and other regulatory authorities for LNTH-2513; (iv) our ability to launch LNTH-2513 as a commercial product; (v) the market receptivity to LNTH-2513 as a radiopharmaceutical diagnostic; (vi) the existence, availability and profile of competing products; (vii) our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coding, coverage and payment for LNTH-2513; (viii) the safety and efficacy of LNTH-2513; (ix) the intellectual property protection of LNTH-2513; (x) our ability to successfully develop and scale the manufacturing capabilities to support the launch of LNTH-2513; and (xi) the risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

Contacts:

Lantheus

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Executive Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3988bfe4-910b-46c7-aa87-a697af87a66d