Cartier Cuts 2.1 g/t Au Over 19.1 m at Main Sector (Cadillac); Confirming Multiple Parallel Gold Zones Near Surface

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (″Cartier″ or the ″Company″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA; OTCQB: ECRFF) is pleased to announce the twelfth batch of results from Main Sector from the 100,000-m drilling program on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d’Or (Abitibi, Quebec).

Strategic Highlights from Main Sector

Drill Hole Results (Figures 1 to 3)

CA26-595 reported 2.1 g/t Au over 19.1 m including 19.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and CA26-597 graded 1.4 g/t Au over 16.0 m including 9.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m (5B4 Zone).

reported including and graded including (5B4 Zone). CA26-343 intersected 1.6 g/t Au over 12.0 m including 10.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m and CA26-344 reported 3.9 g/t Au over 3.0 m including 6.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m (5M Zone).

intersected including and reported including (5M Zone). CA26-596 graded 1.1 g/t Au over 10.0 m and CA26-597 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 18.0 m (3E Zone).



Significance for Investors

Recent drill results from holes CA26-343, 344, 595, 596 and 597 continue to demonstrate the strong near-surface potential of the Main Sector, with multiple parallel gold zones intersected. Holes 343/344 and 595/596/597 are located approximately 1.7 km apart, underscoring the significant extension of the gold system.



Next Steps

Cartier has just completed its winter drilling phase and will redesign its initial 100,000-m drilling program in light of the excellent results obtained in the Contact and Hope Sectors.



"These results represent another important step in demonstrating the size, continuity and quality of the Main Sector mineralization. The shallow nature of the gold zones, together with their proximity to existing underground workings, could support efficient future development while strengthening the overall economic potential of the project." – Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

"We are extremely encouraged by the consistency and lateral extension of the mineralized system intersected during the winter drilling campaign. The success achieved in both the Contact and Hope Sectors has prompted us to refine and expand our exploration strategy with the goal of accelerating new discoveries and unlocking additional gold potential across the property." – Ronan Deroff, Vice President Exploration of Cartier.

Table 1: Drill hole best assay results from Main Sector

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length** (m) Au (g/t)

Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA26-341 219.0 222.0 3.0 3.1 ≈195



6N1



Including 221.0 222.0 1.0 7.3 And 353.3 366.0 12.7 1.8* ≈315



6



Including 353.3 354.0 0.7 6.9* CA26-343 97.0 109.0 12.0 1.6 ≈100



5M



Including 107.0 108.0 1.0 10.7 CA26-344 125.0 128.0 3.0 3.9 ≈125



5M



Including 127.0 128.0 1.0 6.5 CA26-594 104.0 113.0 9.0 1.6 ≈75 5B4 CA26-595 86.0 89.0 3.0 4.3 ≈85



5NE



Including 88.0 89.0 1.0 9.3 And 173.9 193.0 19.1 2.1 ≈175







5B4







Including 176.0 177.0 1.0 8.5 Including 192.0 193.0 1.0 19.6 CA26-596 24.0 34.0 10.0 1.1 ≈25 3E CA26-597 37.0 55.0 18.0 1.1 ≈30 3E And 213.0 229.0 16.0 1.4 ≈200



5B4



Including 215.0 216.0 1.0 9.8

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55-90% of the reported core length intervals.

Figure 1: Location of the new drill results (regional plan view)





Figure 2: Location of the new drill results (regional longitudinal section)





Figure 3: Plan view, cross and long sections of the Main Sector





Main Sector

The Main Sector is a highly prospective area featuring several newly defined high-priority drill targets and gold deposits including Chimo, East Chimo and West Nordeau with measured and indicated resources of 736,600 ounces (9.4 million tonnes at 2.4 g/t Au) and inferred resources of 2,036,800 ounces (29.1 million tonnes at 2.2 g/t Au). In addition, two new high-grade gold zones were discovered during Cartier's latest drilling campaigns, including the VG9 and VG10 zones.

The three deposits lie along an east-west trending, sheared corridor (Cadillac Fault Zone) and occur at the contact between the hanging wall turbiditic sedimentary rocks (wacke-mudrock), locally conglomerates and iron formations of Cadillac Group and the footwall mafic volcanics (basalt) of Piché Group. This lithological contact is a favorable horizon for hydrothermal fluid flow, likely related to synvolcanic gold deposition.

The Main Sector, defined by at least twenty-six sub-parallel gold-rich zones, are typically and primarily associated with a fine-grained and disseminated arsenopyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization, with a pervasive biotite-chlorite-carbonate alteration, all crosscut by late-stage smoky and white quartz vein and veinlet stockworks containing visible gold. Locally, accessory minerals such as pyrite and tourmaline are observed.

Milestones of 2025-2027 Exploration Program

100,000 m Drilling Program (Q3 2025 to Q2 2027)

The ambitious 600-hole drilling program will both expand known gold zones and test new shallow surface high-potential targets. The objective is to unlock the camp-scale, high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault Zone. It is important to note that Cartier’s recent consolidation of this large land holding offers the unique opportunity in over 90 years for unrestricted exploration.

Environmental Baseline Studies & Economic Evaluation of Chimo mine tailings (Q3 2025 to Q4 2026)

The baseline studies will be divided into two distinct parts which include 1) environmental baseline desktop study and 2) preliminary environmental geochemical characterization. The initial baseline studies will provide a comprehensive understanding of the current environmental conditions and implement operations that minimize environmental impact while optimizing the economic potential of the project. These studies will be supplemented by an initial assessment of the economic potential of the past-producing Chimo mine tailings to determine whether a quantity of gold can be extracted economically.

Table 2: Drill hole collar coordinates from Main Sector

Hole Number UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Hole Length (m) CA26-341 331549 5320070 342 199 -63 381 CA26-343 331460 5320182 339 211 -71 300 CA26-344 331460 5320182 339 233 -72 330 CA26-594 333094 5319614 349 208 -44 339 CA26-595 333094 5319614 349 239 -74 226 CA26-596 332969 5319666 349 208 -48 207 CA26-597 332969 5319666 349 235 -65 288

Table 3: Drill hole detailed assay results from Main Sector

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Core Length* (m) Au (g/t)

Uncut Vertical Depth (m) Zone CA26-341 219.0 222.0 3.0 3.1 ≈195







6N1







Including 220.0 221.0 1.0 1.5 Including 221.0 222.0 1.0 7.3 And 353.3 366.0 12.7 1.8* ≈315































6































Including 353.3 354.0 0.7 6.9* Including 354.0 355.0 1.0 1.6 Including 360.0 361.0 1.0 2.7 Including 361.0 362.0 1.0 1.0 Including 362.0 363.0 1.0 1.1 Including 363.0 364.0 1.0 4.2 Including 364.0 365.0 1.0 4.5 Including 365.0 366.0 1.0 1.7 CA26-343 97.0 109.0 12.0 1.6 ≈100















5M















Including 98.0 99.0 1.0 3.2 Including 99.0 100.0 1.0 2.8 Including 107.0 108.0 1.0 10.7 Including 108.0 109.0 1.0 1.0 CA26-344 125.0 128.0 3.0 3.9 ≈125











5M











Including 125.0 126.0 1.0 3.1 Including 126.0 127.0 1.0 2.0 Including 127.0 128.0 1.0 6.5 CA26-594 104.0 113.0 9.0 1.6 ≈75















5B4















Including 107.0 108.0 1.0 1.2 Including 108.0 109.0 1.0 3.7 Including 109.0 110.0 1.0 4.7 Including 112.0 113.0 1.0 1.3 CA26-595 86.0 89.0 3.0 4.3 ≈85











5NE











Including 86.0 87.0 1.0 1.1 Including 87.0 88.0 1.0 2.5 Including 88.0 89.0 1.0 9.3 And 173.9 193.0 19.1 2.1 ≈175



























5B4



























Including 174.9 176.0 1.1 1.8 Including 176.0 177.0 1.0 8.5 Including 177.0 178.0 1.0 2.5 Including 178.0 179.0 1.0 1.1 Including 179.0 180.0 1.0 1.5 Including 180.0 181.0 1.0 1.2 Including 192.0 193.0 1.0 19.6 CA26-596 24.0 34.0 10.0 1.1 ≈25















3E















Including 30.0 31.0 1.0 1.5 Including 31.0 32.0 1.0 2.6 Including 32.0 33.0 1.0 2.0 Including 33.0 34.0 1.0 1.3 CA26-597 37.0 55.0 18.0 1.1 ≈30































3E































Including 37.0 38.0 1.0 1.7 Including 38.0 39.0 1.0 1.3 Including 40.0 41.0 1.0 2.9 Including 41.0 42.0 1.0 1.7 Including 42.0 43.0 1.0 1.2 Including 44.0 45.0 1.0 3.8 Including 50.0 51.0 1.0 1.3 Including 53.0 54.0 1.0 1.9 And 213.0 229.0 16.0 1.4 ≈200



















5B4



















Including 213.0 214.0 1.0 2.9 Including 215.0 216.0 1.0 9.8 Including 218.0 219.0 1.0 3.0 Including 226.0 227.0 1.0 3.4 Including 228.0 229.0 1.0 1.0

* Occurrences of visible gold (VG) have been noted in the drill core at various intervals. ** Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 55-90% of the reported core length intervals.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) Program

The drill core from the Cadillac Project is NQ-size and, upon receipt from the drill rig, is described and sampled by Cartier geologists. Core is sawn in half, with one half labelled, bagged and submitted for analysis and the other half retained and stored at Cartier’s coreshack facilities located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, for future reference and verification. As part of Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program, Cartier inserts blank samples and certified reference materials (standards) at regular intervals into the sample stream prior to shipment to monitor laboratory performance and analytical accuracy.

Drill core samples are sent to MSALABS's analytical laboratory located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample is dried and crushed (70% passing a 2-millimeter sieve). The analysis for gold is performed on an approximately 500 g aliquot using Chrysos Photon Assay™ technology, which uses high-energy X-ray excitation with gamma detection to quickly and non-destructively measure gold content.

Alternatively, samples are submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs"), located in either Val-d’Or or Ste-Germaine-Boulé, both in Quebec, for preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample is dried, crushed (90% passing a 2-millimetre sieve) and 250 g is pulverized (90% passing a 0.07-millimetre sieve). The analysis for gold is conducted using a 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, with a detection limit up to 10,000 ppb. Samples exceeding this threshold are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish to determine high-grade values accurately.

Both MSALABS and Actlabs are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for gold assays and implement industry-standard QA/QC protocols. Their internal quality control programs include the use of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials at set intervals, with established acceptance criteria to ensure data integrity and analytical precision.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d’Or mining camp. Cartier’s flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district. With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.

The Cadillac property contains total gold resource of 767,800 ounces in the measured and indicated category (10.0 Mt at 2.4 g/t Au) and 2,416,900 ounces in the inferred category (35.2 Mt at 2.1 g/t Au) across all the sectors. Please see the ″ NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cadillac Project, Val-d’Or, Abitibi, Quebec, Canada. Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo. of PLR Resources Inc., Stephen Coates, P.Eng. of Evomine Consulting Inc. and Florent Baril, P.Eng. of Bumigeme Inc. ″, effective January 27, 2026.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d’Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada’s most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise and a track record of successful exploration to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier’s strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

For further information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

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