Plug Power Strengthens Liquidity Through $44 Million Federal ITC Transfer for St. Gabriel Hydrogen Facility

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced it closed the sale of a federal investment tax credit for ~$39.2 million associated with Plug’s hydrogen liquefaction facility in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, operated through Hidrogenii, its joint venture with Olin Corporation. The monetization represents another step in Plug’s broader strategy to improve liquidity, optimize capital deployment, and unlock value from its expanding hydrogen generation network.

The transaction builds on Plug’s January 2025 transfer of a $30 million ITC associated with its Woodbine, Georgia hydrogen facility. Under current U.S. federal clean energy tax credit provisions, hydrogen liquefaction and storage assets like the St. Gabriel facility qualify for the Investment Tax Credit, which can be transferred to third-party investors.

The St. Gabriel facility was commissioned in April 2025 and is among the largest hydrogen liquefaction facilities in North America. The plant can liquefy up to 15 tons of hydrogen per day and plays a critical role in Plug’s growing domestic hydrogen production platform.

“Plug continues to execute multiple capital efficiency initiatives designed to strengthen liquidity while supporting the scale-up of our hydrogen platform,” said Jose Luis Crespo, CEO of Plug. “The monetization of the St. Gabriel investment tax credit demonstrates our ability to leverage strategic infrastructure investments to enhance financial flexibility while continuing to build a vertically integrated hydrogen network across the United States.”

“Monetizing the investment tax credit associated with the St. Gabriel facility is another example of Plug executing on strategic initiatives to enhance liquidity and optimize capital deployment,” said Paul Middleton, CFO of Plug. “This transaction supports our disciplined financial strategy while reinforcing the value of Plug’s integrated hydrogen infrastructure platform.”

Plug’s hydrogen generation network currently includes operational facilities in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, with approximately 40 tons per day of liquid hydrogen production capacity across the platform.

About Plug Power

Plug designs, builds, and operates a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation, enabling the global hydrogen economy. A first mover in the industry, Plug delivers electrolyzers, fuel cells, and hydrogen production plants to customers across material handling, industrial applications, and energy markets, advancing energy resilience and industrial decarbonization.

Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers span five continents, while more than 74,000 GenDrive fuel cell systems operate worldwide across 280+ hydrogen-powered material handling sites. Plug also operates its own hydrogen generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced supply, with production facilities currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, representing a combined capacity of approximately 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug serves global leaders including Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about: Plug’s broader strategy to improve liquidity, optimize capital deployment, and unlock value from its hydrogen generation network, and any expansion thereof; and the expected daily combined production capacity of Plug’s liquid hydrogen generation network. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Plug’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

Plug Media Contact

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com