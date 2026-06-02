Troy A. Rafferty of Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa to Present Advanced Trial Skills Seminar at the 2026 Florida Justice Association Annual Convention

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troy A. Rafferty , shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, will serve as a lecturer at the 2026 Florida Justice Association Annual Convention during the Advanced Trial Skills Seminar on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Rafferty’s presentation, titled “THIS IS THE CASE - THERE IS NO OTHER CASE: PREPARING YOURSELF FOR TRIAL FROM DAY 1,” will focus on the importance of building a trial-ready case strategy from the very beginning of litigation. The session is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. and will provide attendees with practical insight into case preparation, courtroom strategy, and the mindset required to successfully try complex cases.

A nationally recognized trial attorney, Rafferty has built a reputation for handling high-stakes litigation and securing significant results for clients across the country. Through real-world experience and trial-tested strategies, his seminar will emphasize how early preparation can shape the trajectory and outcome of a case long before it reaches the courtroom.

The Advanced Trial Skills Seminar is part of the 2026 Florida Justice Association Annual Convention , which brings together leading plaintiff attorneys and legal professionals from across Florida and beyond for educational programming, networking, and discussions on developments in trial advocacy.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com