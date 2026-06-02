Bryan and Sarah Baeumler to Host Home Town Takeover Canada, Produce New Originals, with HGTV in Canada as Exclusive Home

– New series Baeumler Ranch and Sarah Baeumler By Design part of previously announced exclusive multi-year production deal with Rogers Sports & Media –

– The powerhouse home renovation couple returns to HGTV in Canada as hosts of Home Town Takeover Canada, with production beginning later this month –

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TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Sports & Media and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler announced the details of their exclusive multi-year production deal for HGTV in Canada, which will see the Baeumlers produce and star in two new unscripted series – Baeumler Ranch (wt) and Sarah Baeumler By Design

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with HGTV and shine a light on the Canadian stories we know viewers love,” said Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. “From developing two brand-new series to stepping into the role of hosts for Home Town Takeover Canada, this slate reflects everything we love about what we do – celebrating communities and helping people reimagine what’s possible in their spaces.”





Baeumler Ranch follows Bryan and Sarah as they descend on the Prairies to tackle the most ambitious project of their careers: transforming a sprawling Rocky Mountain ranch into a world-class destination. Business, design, and survival collide, as Bryan and Sarah set out to create a uniquely Canadian hotspot. More details to be announced at a later date.

Sarah Baeumler By Design is an all-new design series that follows Sarah Baeumler as she tackles major transformations – from homeowners with once-in-a-lifetime personal milestones, to business owners on the verge of a critical launch – all while racing against the clock to deliver a showstopping space. Production is currently underway. Broadcast details to be announced in the coming months. Both new series are produced by B3 Multimedia in association with HGTV.

And, that’s not all! Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will host the new HGTV original series Home Town Takeover Canada, with production set to begin in June 2026. Based on the hit U.S. format, Home Town Takeover Canada follows a full-scale small-town revitalization, transforming homes, businesses and public spaces while breathing new life into a deserving Canadian community. Produced by RTR Media in association with HGTV, the series will feature appearances from Erin and Ben Napier, Sarah Keenleyside, Andy Hay, Emily Michelle, Ashley Callingbull and more. Location and broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are household names who’ve built an incredible connection with HGTV audiences in Canada,” said Kale Stockwell, Head of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Baeumlers to bring fresh, inspiring lifestyle content with the familiar faces HGTV audiences have come to know and love.”

Bryan Baeumler is a Gemini Award-winning contractor and TV host known for his hands-on approach and over 17 years of experience on HGTV series like House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, and Leave It to Bryan. After learning the trade from his father and launching a handyman business at 14, he founded Baeumler Quality Construction, now expanded into multiple brands, including Baeumler Construction, Baeumler Productions, Baeumler Family Foundation for Kids, and more.

Sarah Baeumler is a creative entrepreneur and founder of a lifestyle brand focused on elevated design and intentional living. She co-hosts HGTV’s Renovation Island and Renovation Inc. with Bryan. Together, they inspire audiences with their passion for renovation, design, and meaningful living spaces.

About Rogers Sports & Media

Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians monthly. The company's dynamic portfolio of media assets includes 50 radio stations, 67 community TV channels, 30 conventional and specialty television channels, and more. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: HGTV, Food Network, Bravo, Citytv, Discovery, ID, OMNI Television, FX, Breakfast Television, 98.1 CHFI, KiSS, CityNews and Sportsnet – Canada's #1 sports network. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit rogerssportsandmedia.com.

Media Contacts

HGTV – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412