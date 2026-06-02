Adam L. Metz Named President and Chief Executive Officer at Orrstown Bank

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) (the “Company”), today announced that Adam L. Metz has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank and the Company, effective June 2, 2026. Mr. Metz succeeds Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., who retired from the Bank and the Company effective June 1, 2026 following 17 years of distinguished leadership. Mr. Metz was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Bank and the Company.

Mr. Metz brings extensive banking experience and a proven record of strategic leadership to his new role. Having previously served in several senior executive positions at Orrstown Bank, most recently as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, he has been instrumental in driving growth, enhancing client experience, and strengthening operational performance across the organization.

“Adam is a proven and respected leader who understands our markets, our clients, and the importance our commitment to community banking,” said Joel R. Zullinger, Chairman of the Board. “His strategic vision, integrity, and deep industry expertise make him exceptionally well suited to lead Orrstown Bank forward into its next chapter.”

“I am honored to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and to continue building on the strong foundation established under Tom Quinn’s leadership,” said Mr. Metz. “As we look to the future, we will remain firmly rooted in Orrstown Bank’s tradition of relationship-focused banking while advancing innovative solutions to support our clients’ long-term success.”

The Board also expressed its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Tom Quinn for his leadership and lasting contributions over the past 17 years. “Tom Quinn has had a lasting and meaningful impact on Orrstown Bank,” Mr. Zullinger added. Tom’s leadership and vision have helped to transform Orrstown into a premier community bank with a track record of delivering exceptional service to its clients while building value for its shareholders. We are deeply grateful for his dedication and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

About the Company

With $5.6 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company’s lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

John Moss

SVP, Director of Marketing and Client Experience, Orrstown Bank

717-747-1520

jmoss@orrstown.com

Matthew Dyckman

Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Orrstown Bank

717-510-7262

mdyckman@orrstown.com