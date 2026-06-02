Zapata Strengthens Product and Commercial Leadership with Quantum Pioneer Romero Fontalvo and Palantir Veteran Rotondi-Gray

BOSTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Quantum (OTC: ZPTA) (“Zapata,” “Zapata Quantum” or the “Company”), a leader in quantum computing algorithm and application development, today announced the appointment of Jhonathan Romero Fontalvo, Ph.D.as Vice President of Product and Ian Rotondi-Gray as Senior Director of Partnerships and Go-To-Market Strategy, further strengthening the Company's product development and commercial execution capabilities.

“It’s an exciting moment in quantum in which success will hinge on the ability to translate technical breakthroughs into transformative commercial outcomes,” said Sumit Kapur, CEO of Zapata Quantum. “These appointments strengthen both sides of that equation—deep product leadership and enterprise execution—and position Zapata to accelerate customer adoption and long-term growth.”

Quantum and AI Pioneer Dr. Romero Fontalvo as VP of Product

Dr. Romero Fontalvo is one of Zapata’s original co-founders and returns after a tenure at Axiomatic AI, where he helped advance the application of agentic AI to scientific discovery. As VP of Product, he will focus on developing tools that make the discovery, development, and deployment of quantum applications more systematic and scalable.

He was one of the pioneers of Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) at Harvard prior to co-founding Zapata. VQAs were among the earliest proof points for the industry, enabling the first explorations of practical quantum computing. He also served as co-principal investigator of the DARPA Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, working directly with enterprise customers to map real-world problems into viable quantum solutions.

“Knowing which applications to prioritize, when they will matter, and how to develop them is an underappreciated challenge in quantum—something we saw firsthand in our work with DARPA, BP and others,” said Romero. “I'm excited to build the next generation of tools that answer those questions, leveraging advances in quantum algorithms and AI to dramatically accelerate the discovery and development of commercially meaningful quantum applications.”

Enterprise Software Veteran Rotondi-Gray as Head of Go-To-Market

Ian Rotondi-Gray joins Zapata after previous roles driving commercial adoption of advanced technologies at Palantir and Oracle. He brings deep experience connecting emerging technologies with customer needs and commercial outcomes. As head of Go-To-Market Strategy, he will focus on accelerating adoption of Zapata's Quantum Application Intelligence™ platform and expanding the Company's commercial reach.

“What attracted me to Zapata was the foundation of credibility and impact the company has built across high-value domains,” said Rotondi-Gray. “From its work with DARPA and Fortune 500 enterprises to its leading quantum drug discovery research recognized as one of Nature Biotechnology’s Top 10 Papers of 2025, Zapata has assembled a track record that few companies in quantum, especially in software, can match. I'm excited to build on that leadership and expand the commercial adoption and real-world impact of quantum applications.”

About Zapata Quantum

Zapata Quantum is a leading hardware-agnostic, pure-play quantum software company focused on accelerating quantum application development. With a portfolio of more than 60 granted and pending patents developed over seven years, Zapata supports applications across cryptography, pharmaceuticals, finance, materials discovery, defense, and more. The Company is the only organization to have participated across all technical areas of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking program and has worked with Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies to translate quantum advances into real-world impact. The Company’s study demonstrating the potential of quantum-enabled drug discovery was recognized as one of Nature Biotechnology’s Top 10 Papers of 2025. Learn more at zapataquantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s prospects to accelerate customer adoption and long-term growth. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “seem,” “potential,” “appear,” “continue,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, our ability to raise necessary capital, scale and re-establish material operations and secure contracts with customers, the state of the U.S. economy including issues caused by affordability, the risk of future inflation and uncertainty surrounding interest rates, uncertainty surrounding and impacts arising from tariffs and developments relating thereto, our ability to attract and retain key personnel, our ability to maintain and protect intellectual property rights, the risk that software and technology infrastructure on which we depend fail to perform as designed or intended, the possibility that competitors may develop or access technology with similar or superior capabilities to our technology offerings, and the risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Land

investors@zapataquantum.com

Media Contact:

Taylor White

taylor@hkamarcom.com