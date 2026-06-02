Stansberry Asset Management Named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (“SAM”) is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Financial Services industry category. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Stansberry Asset Management is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

“Being recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces in the financial services industry is especially meaningful because it reflects the culture our team has built together,” said Chris DeLaura, CEO of Stansberry Asset Management. “We believe that when people feel supported, empowered, and connected to a shared mission, they do their best work for clients and for each other. This recognition is a testament to the incredible people who make SAM what it is every day.”

Founded in 2016, Stansberry Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm that provides active investment management and holistic wealth planning for individuals, families, and businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, SAM combines independent, research-driven portfolio management with personalized financial planning to help clients build, grow, and preserve long-term wealth. Today, the firm manages $1.3B+ in assets and serves clients across the country.

“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

More About Stansberry Asset Management

Stansberry Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Westlake, Texas, with offices in New York, NY, Clifton Park, NY, Camas, WA, and San Mateo, CA serving clients nationwide. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning- all guided by a singular focus: helping clients build, grow, and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. The firm seeks to provide a fully integrated wealth management experience designed around the individual needs and goals of each client. For more information, please visit https://www.stansberryam.com/.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact:

Claire Snider

info@stansberryam.com

(646) 854-4370