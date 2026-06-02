IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Anthony Durkacz, Executive Co-Chair of Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Disseminated on behalf of Quantum BioPharma, may include paid advertisements.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Anthony Durkacz, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chair of Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative therapies and technologies.

To begin the interview, Durkacz outlined Quantum BioPharma’s primary focus on advancing its lead multiple sclerosis drug candidate, Lucid-MS.

“Quantum BioPharma is focused on a drug candidate that is trying to address an issue that exists today for people that suffer from multiple sclerosis,” he said. “If you know anybody that has the disease, you will see that over time there is a progression where they begin to lose control of parts of their body or sometimes their entire body. What our main drug candidate focus, Lucid-MS, is trying to do is reverse that damage that’s been done to people’s mobility. We believe that is something that is not addressed in any drug or therapy today in the world. There are almost three million people that suffer from this debilitating disease.”

Durkacz then discussed the company’s secondary commercial asset, unbuzzd™, and its positioning within the alcohol metabolism market.

“We ended up discovering and developing a product that helps make you sober from alcohol faster. We conducted the study, had it peer reviewed, and you can see the results on our website. The product, which we call unbuzzd™, is now commercially ready to launch and can be purchased through our company. We’re on Amazon in the United States today… What it does, in a short period of time after taking the product, is speed up your blood alcohol metabolism rate. That’s what it has been proven to do in a clinical study. We’re very excited that the company behind that product will hopefully be going public in the near future on its own, and Quantum is a significant shareholder.”

Looking ahead, Durkacz emphasized the importance of the company’s upcoming Phase 2 trial for Lucid-MS and what it could mean for patients.

“We filed our IND for a Phase 2 trial for MS patients. This will be the first time that Lucid-MS would be taken by a person with MS. Our Phase 1 trials focused on healthy individuals, which is how those trials are designed. This will be the first time we’ll be able to see the reaction in a human being and determine whether there are any efficacy signals that match what we’ve seen in our animal models over the past decade… That is what we are laser focused on right now.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith for a conversation with Anthony Durkacz, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chair of Quantum BioPharma, as he discusses the company’s Lucid-MS development program, its unbuzzd™ commercial strategy and the milestones ahead for 2026.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

Quantum invented UNBUZZD™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.84% (as of March 31, 2026) of Unbuzzd at www.unbuzzd.com. The agreement with Unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.QuantumBioPharma.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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