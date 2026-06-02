Realize Medical Appoints Canadian Technology Leader Andrew Waitman to Board of Directors

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realize Medical, a global leader in immersive medical imaging and virtual reality solutions for surgical planning and medical collaboration, today announced the appointment of Andrew Waitman to its Board of Directors.

A transformative technology executive, venture capitalist, and company builder, Waitman brings more than 30 years of experience scaling high-growth technology companies into global enterprises. His expertise in SaaS, artificial intelligence, data platforms, and international business expansion will support Realize Medical as the company continues accelerating growth and adoption of its Elucis platform across the global medical technology market.

“Realize Medical is advancing a category of medical technology that has the power to significantly improve clinical understanding, collaboration, and patient outcomes,” said Andrew Waitman, Board Member, Realize Medical. “Having spent my career scaling high-growth technology companies, I look forward to supporting an innovative team as they continue building a globally recognized leader in immersive surgical innovation.”

Waitman is the Founder of ContxtMatters and Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Assent, a leading supply chain sustainability platform he previously led as CEO for more than a decade. During his tenure, Assent grew from under $1 million in annual recurring revenue to more than $125 million, expanding to over 1,000 employees across four continents. In 2025, Assent announced a major investment by Blackstone Inc., joining Vista Equity Partners at over a billion-dollar valuation confirming a rare Canadian achievement in SaaS.

“Andrew has done something rare in Canadian tech,” said Daniel La Russa, Co-Founder and COO of Realize Medical. “To build a company from near-zero to over $125 million in ARR and a billion-dollar valuation is the kind of operational depth we need as we scale Realize Medical into new surgical specialties and markets. We’re thrilled to have an innovator like him on our board.”

Earlier in his career, Waitman served as CEO of Pythian and co-founded Celtic House Venture Partners. In 2024, he was named CEO of the Year by the Ottawa Business Journal and inducted into the Order of Ottawa.

Waitman’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Realize Medical as the company expands the Elucis footprint from pediatric and congenital cardiology into new areas of specialty such as surgical oncology, orthopedic surgeries, otolaryngology, gynecology, and reconstructive plastics.

About Realize Medical

Realize Medical is a Canadian medical technology company specializing in immersive virtual reality solutions for medical imaging and surgical planning. Its flagship platform, Elucis, converts standard medical imaging into interactive 3D models in a virtual reality environment that enhances clinician understanding, collaboration, and patient care. Realize Medical works with leading hospitals, researchers, and healthcare innovators around the world to advance the future of precision medicine.

Media Contact:

Melissa Kois

Marketing Lead, Realize Medical

melissa@realizemed.com

647-962-9057