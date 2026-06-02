Washington, D.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpaceX plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX. According to multiple major financial outlets, the listing is targeted for as early as June 12, 2026, just weeks away from the moment a private company that has been operating for more than two decades becomes available to the public for the first time.

In a new free presentation , James Altucher, a Wall Street Journal best selling author and longtime venture capitalist, walks through what to expect over the coming weeks and why he believes the window to act is closing fast.

The Timeline Investors Are Watching

The roadshow is expected to begin the week of June 8, with pricing expected as early as June 11 and shares set to begin trading on June 12. Behind the listing is one of the largest underwriting syndicates ever assembled for a public offering, with reports indicating more than 21 banks have been brought on to support the deal.

Why the SPCX Listing Stands Apart

Most public offerings are sized to raise hundreds of millions or a few billion dollars. SpaceX is targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion and looking to raise approximately $75 billion. That would surpass the previous record for a public offering by nearly three times. If priced at $1.75 trillion, SpaceX would immediately rank among the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world.

The offering is also unusually open to everyday investors. SpaceX is planning to allocate up to 30% of shares to retail investors, far above what is typically set aside in a listing of this size.

Why Altucher Says This Moment Matters

Altucher's presentation focuses on more than just the ticker. He walks through the satellite network at the center of the offering, the scale of what has already been built, and what he believes investors should understand before June 12 arrives.

As he puts it in the presentation: "Investors who recognize what's happening, and take action, have the chance to amass incredible wealth."

He also frames the bigger picture this way: "Whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward… Untold amounts of wealth are made over time by people who see it coming."

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. In it, Altucher shares the name and ticker symbol of a stock he believes is directly tied to Starlink's expansion and could represent one of the biggest opportunities ahead of the June 12 listing.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher has spent decades at the intersection of Wall Street, technology, and venture capital. He previously ran a $200 million venture firm and a hedge fund. A Wall Street Journal best selling author, his research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press. The publisher maintains a 4.8 star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.