RTI Appoints Defense Technology Leader Dr. Julia Filiberti Allen to Advisory Board to Accelerate A&D Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the data streaming company for intelligent distributed systems, today appointed Dr. Julia Filiberti Allen to its Advisory Board . Dr. Allen will help accelerate RTI’s growth across Aerospace & Defense (A&D), with a focus on autonomy, mission-critical systems, defense modernization and strategic partnerships.

As RTI continues to grow its A&D business, Dr. Allen will provide perspective on customer priorities, emerging technology needs and the defense programs that depend on reliable, real-time data sharing. Her background across industry, research and military service gives her a practical view of how teams develop, evaluate and deploy advanced technologies.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Allen to RTI’s Advisory Board,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “Julia understands how autonomy and AI continue to reshape defense operations. Her leadership and technical expertise will help us strengthen how we support customers developing resilient, software-defined systems that depend on trusted real-time communications.”

Dr. Allen previously served as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Saab, Inc., where she advanced innovation strategies and mission-focused defense technologies. Earlier in her career, she conducted research at BAE Systems FAST Labs and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory while serving in the Army National Guard. She contributed to undersea, maritime, ground and space-related initiatives for organizations including DARPA, ONR, MDA and the Intelligence Community.

“I first learned of RTI when I was an autonomy developer for undersea robotics, so I understand the technology from the user side,” said Dr. Allen. “I know that reliable, real-time data sharing is essential for safety-critical systems, where margins for error are slim to none– exactly the conditions teams face when integrating complex military systems. I was not surprised to learn that RTI already secures countless combat systems deployed worldwide. That experience is why I believe RTI will play an important role in modern drone warfare, and I look forward to helping more A&D teams build assurance and reliability into their autonomy architectures.”

RTI continues to expand its impact in A&D by helping customers accelerate development of autonomous platforms, modular open systems and distributed mission architectures. Connext reduces integration complexity, improves interoperability and increases operational resilience in mission-critical environments.

To learn more about RTI’s A&D solutions, please visit our website .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the data streaming company for intelligent distributed systems. RTI Connext® software is the critical nervous system for over 2,000 designs across Aerospace and Defense, MedTech, Automotive, and Robotics. Connext is the only real-time data streaming platform that can both control demanding physical systems and integrate them with cloud applications. RTI helps organizations develop, deploy, and scale intelligence and physical AI from edge to cloud, faster. RTI Runs a Smarter World™.