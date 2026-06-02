Bitdeer breaks ground on new energy and digital infrastructure facility in Alberta, Canada

FOX CREEK, Alberta, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a world-leading technology company for artificial intelligence (AI) and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, today broke ground on a new vertically integrated energy and high-performance computing facility near Fox Creek, Alberta, pairing a 101 MW natural gas power plant with a data centre offering approximately 100 MW of computing capacity.

The ceremony was attended by Bitdeer’s senior leadership, Alberta Cabinet Ministers, the Mayor of the Town of Fox Creek, and the Reeve of the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16, as well as a range of community stakeholders and industry partners.

(From left to right) Matthew Wang, JP Buzzell, Sheldon Trainor, Reeve Ryan Ratzlaﬀ, Mayor Sheila Gilmour, Minister Todd Loewen, Jihan Wu, Minister Dale Nally, Stephanie Xia, Paul Hanson, David Billay, Michael Potter

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of Bitdeer’s long-term US$155 million (approximately C$214 million) investment in Alberta’s evolving energy and digital infrastructure economy. Originally announced in February 2025 through Bitdeer’s acquisition of the fully licensed and permitted site — a power project originally developed by Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission. The site now moves into its construction phase following years of permitting, engineering, environmental review, regulatory approvals, and consultation with local governments and First Nations.

Building new digital infrastructure in northern Alberta

With energization planned for Q2 2027, Bitdeer Fox Creek is expected to provide 300 construction jobs and create 30 permanent positions, including entry-level opportunities for new graduates. Priority is placed on Alberta-based contractors and local hiring of in-house skilled positions for operational roles. The new facility adds a new pillar to a regional economy long anchored in oil and gas.

Under Alberta’s bring-your-own-generation framework, the data centre will be powered directly by the plant rather than drawing operating electricity from the grid. By generating power on-site and using it directly for computing, the facility keeps Alberta natural gas working in Alberta. This integrated model is designed to deliver efficient power utilization, reduce transmission losses, achieve operational efficiency, and support long-term scalability and overall resilience.

Bitcoin mining allows the Fox Creek facility to put its full generating capacity to productive use from the day it energizes, while the data centre is purpose-built to retain the flexibility to support future high-performance computing workloads, such as AI.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of our long-term presence in Canada,” said Jihan Wu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer. “We chose Alberta — and Fox Creek in particular — because it is one of the few places in the world that combines regulatory confidence, openness to industrial investment, energy resources, and a skilled workforce that projects like ours require. Increasingly, a key feature of next-generation digital computing facilities is building alongside energy infrastructure. As we sink roots in Fox Creek, we do so in stewardship with the surrounding communities whilst benefitting the wider regional economy.”

“Alberta’s government is committed to positioning our province as the place to invest and build AI data centres. Abundant natural gas supply and world-class power industry capacity make this an attractive and competitive destination for this emerging sector, and our province is home to a thriving AI ecosystem with world-class research and talent. There’s an incredible opportunity around artificial intelligence, and we’re not afraid to dream big,” said Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta.

“Bitdeer’s Fox Creek facility is a signal example of the kind of investment our regulatory clarity and pro-business environment are designed to attract,” said Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction. “By providing operational flexibility within our deregulated electricity market, we are giving global investors the confidence to build the digital infrastructure of the future right here in Alberta.”

“I am proud to welcome Bitdeer to our community, an incredible growing region,” said Todd Loewen, Alberta Minister of Forestry and Parks and MLA for Central Peace–Notley, the constituency in which the Fox Creek facility is located. “This project means construction work, permanent jobs, and procurement opportunities for local people, and it adds an exciting new industry alongside the resources sector that has long defined our area.”

Ryan Ratzlaff, Reeve of the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16, said: “Today’s groundbreaking marks an important milestone for Greenview and reflects the continued collaboration between our municipality and industry partners. With a focus on workforce training and skilled employment, responsible development, and their willingness to work closely with our communities, this project has the potential to create long-term economic benefit and represents a breakthrough in economic and workforce diversity for the region. We appreciate Bitdeer’s commitment to working with Alberta-based businesses and investing in the communities that support this development.”

Sheila Gilmour, Mayor of the Town of Fox Creek, said: “Fox Creek has a strong history of working collaboratively with companies that invest in our community, and Bitdeer has demonstrated that same approach from the outset—engaging with the municipality, listening, and keeping residents informed. Council appreciates the positive working relationship established to date with Bitdeer as a new corporate presence in our community.”

“This facility will make Fox Creek a key part of Northern Alberta’s next generation of digital infrastructure,” said David Billay, Bitdeer’s Manager of Alberta Projects. “I look forward to working closely with the people of this community throughout the life of the project, with local hiring and procurement opportunities and honest, open communication at every stage. We are here for the long term, and we are proud to be partners in Fox Creek’s progress.”

Bitdeer Fox Creek at a glance

101 MW on-site natural gas power plant, fully licensed and permitted, with an approved 99 MW interconnection to the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) grid

Approximately 100 MW of computing capacity, designed to support Bitcoin mining and future high-performance computing workloads, including AI applications

7.7-hectare (19-acre) site approximately 1.5 km from the Town of Fox Creek in the Regional Municipality of Greenview No. 16

Behind-the-fence configuration under Alberta’s bring-your-own-generation (BYOG) framework: the data centre is powered directly by the on-site plant rather than drawn from the grid. However, the plant will remain connected to Alberta’s electricity system, and, during periods of peak demand or grid stress, the facility has the operational flexibility to curtail computing workloads and contribute electricity back into the grid

Closed-loop dry-cooling system with no water withdrawal from nearby bodies of water

Ongoing environmental, air quality, and noise compliance work, including preliminary noise studies designed to meet applicable Alberta night-time noise limits, with active monitoring once the facility becomes operational

Bitdeer plans to deploy a system to capture and utilize CO₂ emissions from on-site power generation, intended to reduce the facility’s overall carbon intensity and offset applicable carbon obligations under Canadian regulations





Developed within Alberta’s regulatory framework

The project’s regulatory and permitting foundation includes:

Alberta Utilities Commission Decision 27293-D01-2022 authorizing the original power project

An industrial approval issued by Alberta Environment and Protected Areas (AEPA) under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Ongoing oversight from AEPA, Alberta Lands, the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), and other relevant provincial authorities

Transparent community engagement involving the Town of Fox Creek, the Municipal District of Greenview No. 16, and First Nations communities whose traditional territories include the project area, including a community open house held in Fox Creek on April 27, 2026





About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers and building AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data centre design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centres across multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, Bhutan, and Ethiopia. To learn more, visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @Bitdeer and LinkedIn @Bitdeer .

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts

Media Contact

Bob Pickard

Leadership Communication Inc.

+1 (647) 822-1000

bob@leadershipcommunication.info

Investor Relations

Tesh Dahya

Head of Investor Relations

tesh.dahya@bitdeer.c om

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a621344d-3cb0-43d8-9380-85b26601e19f