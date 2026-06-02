ENLIVEX TO PRESENT QUALITY LONGEVITY MODEL POWERED BY PREDICTION MARKETS TREASURY AT PROOF OF TALK 2026

As a Gold Sponsor of the Paris event, Enlivex will host a curated dinner today for leading institutional asset managers, allocators, and digital asset investors

Nes-Ziona, Israel, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, "Enlivex" or the "Company"), a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury, today announced that it is a Gold Sponsor of Proof of Talk 2026, taking place June 2-3, 2026, at the Louvre Palace and Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Proof of Talk is one of Europe's leading institutional summits on digital assets, convening approximately 2,500 senior decision-makers across asset management, banking, policy, and Web3, with attending leaders representing more than $18 trillion in assets under management. As part of its participation, Enlivex’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, will host a curated dinner for institutional asset managers, allocators, and leading digital asset investors.

At the dinner, Dr. Oren Hershkovitz will present Enlivex's unique positioning as a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury - an integrated model combining clinical development of quality longevity therapeutics with institutional exposure to the prediction markets ecosystem. The presentation will address how public companies are evolving their treasury and capital allocation frameworks, and how Enlivex is positioned at the convergence of these two segments. The event is expected to convene approximately 40 institutional asset managers, venture investors, and allocators for a discussion on the structural shift toward institutional participation in prediction markets.

"Enlivex is the first public company positioned at the convergence of quality longevity and prediction markets - combining the clinical development of a longevity platform with a treasury strategy anchored in the Rain protocol," said Oren Hershkovitz, Chief Executive Officer of Enlivex. "Prediction markets are moving from the margins toward recognized capital infrastructure, and institutional allocators are beginning to evaluate how to gain disciplined exposure to them. Our objective at Proof of Talk is to present this integrated model as a coherent institutional thesis, not as two separate businesses or a trading position."

About Enlivex (Nasdaq: ENLV)

Enlivex is a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury. The Company is advancing Allocetra™, an advanced clinical-stage immunotherapy targeting inflammatory conditions associated with aging, with a primary focus on age-related osteoarthritis. In addition to its clinical programs, Enlivex operates a prediction markets treasury strategy built around the Rain Protocol, the leading decentralized prediction markets infrastructure on Arbitrum. This dual strategy combines the development of quality longevity therapeutics with exposure to the emerging prediction markets ecosystem.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would," "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "target," "has the potential to," "goal," and other words of similar meaning, including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; the assets to be held by the Company; the expected future market, price, trading activity, and liquidity of the RAIN token; the impact of expanded exchange listings and increased token liquidity on market participation and accessibility; the potential effects of digital asset liquidity on the liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares; macroeconomic, political, and regulatory conditions surrounding digital assets; the Company's plans for value creation and strategic positioning; market size and growth opportunities; regulatory conditions; competitive position; technological and market trends; future financial condition and performance; expected clinical trial results; market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments; and the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, Allocetra™ programs.

Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political, and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price, trading volume, and liquidity of RAIN and other cryptocurrencies; risks associated with digital asset exchange listings, trading venues, and market infrastructure; the risk that the price and liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares may be correlated with the price or liquidity of the digital assets it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company operates; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory, and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required by applicable law.

ENLIVEX CONTACT Shachar Shlosberger, CFO Enlivex Ltd. shachar@enlivex.com