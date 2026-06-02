Twelve Legs Marketing Celebrates 10 Years of Strategic Digital Marketing and Video Services Growth, Award-Winning Work, and Long-Term Partnerships

Colorado Springs, CO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Twelve Legs Marketing is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of strategic growth, long-term client partnerships, and award-winning video production, marketing and software development work for businesses across Colorado and beyond.



Founded with a clear belief that marketing should support real business outcomes—not fleeting trends—Twelve Legs Marketing has spent the past decade helping organizations grow through thoughtful strategy, disciplined execution, and measurable return on investment. What began with two laptops and a shared vision has grown into a trusted marketing partner for companies in industries ranging from equipment and event rentals to real estate, finance, education, and nonprofit organizations.



“From the very beginning, our goal was never rapid growth for growth’s sake,” says Jason Carter, co-founder of Twelve Legs Marketing. “We wanted to build something sustainable—something our clients, our team, and our community could rely on year after year.”



Over the past decade, Twelve Legs Marketing’s work has been recognized with nearly 100 industry awards, reflecting both creative excellence and strategic impact. The agency has been named Agency of the Year by the American Advertising Federation and Muse Awards, and earned an Emmy Award for video production. In addition, a custom industry application developed by Twelve Legs Marketing for a client was recognized with a 2024 Editor’s Choice Award by Rental Magazine, highlighting the agency’s ability to build technology solutions that deliver real-world operational impact.



Additional honors include awards from the Telly Awards, NYX Awards, Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), Edward R. Murrow Awards, and other national and regional organizations.



“Our awards matter because they validate the work—but they’re never the goal,” says Ralitsa Carter, co-founder of Twelve Legs Marketing. “They’re a byproduct of doing the work the right way: understanding the business, telling the right story, and delivering something that actually performs.”



A defining characteristic of Twelve Legs Marketing’s growth has been its emphasis on long-term relationships rather than transactional engagements. Many clients have partnered with the agency for the full ten years, a reflection of the company’s focus on trust, transparency, and accountability. The agency is known for pairing creative storytelling with strategic marketing, ensuring every initiative is tied back to clear business objectives.



In addition to marketing strategy, branding, and video production, Twelve Legs Marketing has made significant investments in custom software development and integrated marketing technology. These solutions help clients streamline operations, improve efficiency, and connect marketing performance directly to business outcomes—reinforcing the agency’s belief that marketing should work as hard as the businesses it supports.



As the company looks ahead, the 10-year milestone serves not only as a celebration of past accomplishments, but as a foundation for continued, intentional growth.



“This anniversary isn’t about looking back—it’s about reinforcing who we are and how we serve,” Carter adds. “We’re committed to doing what we do best, partnering with businesses we believe in, and continuing to build work that lasts.”



Twelve Legs Marketing plans to recognize the milestone throughout the year with community engagement, thought leadership, and select events focused on collaboration, creativity, and sustainable business growth.



About Twelve Legs Marketing



Twelve Legs Marketing is a Colorado Springs–based digital marketing and content agency specializing in website development, strategic online marketing, award-winning video storytelling, and integrated digital solutions. With nearly 100 industry awards and a focus on long-term partnerships, the agency helps growing businesses align marketing with real-world business goals and measurable results.



For more information, visit: https://twelvelegsmarketing.com/



Contact: Twelve Legs Marketing

Phone: (719) 649-5738

Email: digital@twelvelegsmarketing.com



https://thenewsfront.com/twelve-legs-marketing-celebrates-10-years-of-strategic-digital-marketing-and-video-services-growth-award-winning-work-and-long-term-partnerships/