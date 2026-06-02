House of Doge Celebrates Winning The Milano Hockey Club Franchise APPROVAL and Admission to the ICE Hockey League for the 2026/27 Season

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ: TBH), today celebrates the official admission of Milano Hockey Club to the international ICE Hockey League. The club — in which House of Doge serves as Principal Investor — will begin to compete in the 2026/27 season, returning top-level professional hockey to the city of Milan after years of absence.

Milano Hockey Club was built from the ground up with a clear purpose: to give one of Europe’s great sporting cities a club capable of competing at the highest level of continental hockey and a home worthy of it. Milan carries one of the richest hockey traditions in Italy, and its absence from the top tier of European competition has been felt. The creation of this club is about changing that, building something rooted in the city’s identity and built to last.

The club’s future home will be a new arena currently under construction at Rho Fiera, set to become the landmark venue for hockey and ice sports in the Milan metropolitan area. The timing is significant: the announcement builds on the surge of enthusiasm for ice hockey in Italy generated by the recent Olympic Games, giving the sport a flagship club and a world-class stage at exactly the right moment.

“Milan has always deserved a club at this level. The hockey history is there. The passion is there. What was missing was an organization built with the long-term in mind, one that connects the city’s sporting heritage to a genuinely international project. That is what we are building with Milano HC, and being part of bringing that back to the ice means a great deal to us.”

Marco Margiotta, CEO, House of Doge

In the coming weeks, Milano Hockey Club will officially unveil its digital platforms, management team, hockey operations staff, roster, and the first initiatives dedicated to its supporters.

Part of a Growing Sports Ownership Strategy

The investment in Milano Hockey Club is the latest addition to House of Doge’s expanding sports ownership portfolio. The company’s existing investments include HC Sierre in Switzerland, where House of Doge serves as second-largest owner and Principal Sponsor, and US Triestina Calcio 1918 in Italy. HC Sierre’s 2025/26 season demonstrated what committed, long-term sports investment can produce: the club won the Sky Swiss League Championship this past April, their first title since 1967, in what was the most dominant season in the club’s modern history.

"Multi-club ownership only creates durable value when each club is built on genuine community roots, world-class operations, and a long-term capital base behind it. For our public-market shareholders, this is how a multi-club thesis becomes balance-sheet value," Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO of Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ: TBH).

With Milano HC, House of Doge now holds stakes across two sports and two countries, with each club sharing a common approach: genuine community roots, world-class infrastructure ambitions, and an ownership model built for the long term. The rise of multi-club ownership as a model reflects exactly the kind of portfolio-driven, globally minded sports investment that House of Doge is building toward.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Media Contacts

House of Doge

Cameron Jordan-Rooney

Marketing Director

press@houseofdoge.com

Brag House Holdings

Investor Relations Contact

ir@thebraghouse.com