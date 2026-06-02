Rocket Doctor AI Announces Strong Q1 Momentum Driven by U.S. Expansion, New Payer Contracts and Platform Growth

Continued organic quarter over quarter revenue growth to $737K

Earnings per share for Q1, 2026: ($0.05) per share.

Announced further signed in-network contracts and credentialing with several major U.S. insurance companies. Extending Rocket Doctor’s U.S. total in-network reach to over 21 million members .

Extending Rocket Doctor’s U.S. total in-network reach to . 283% increase in completed US patient visits in Q1 2026 from Q4 2025 and further strong growth to start Q2

Vancouver, BC, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality care, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company’s financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) are available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., added: “We are pleased to report continued sequential organic revenue growth in Q1 2026 relative to Q4 2025. Crucially, the period was marked by the announcement of additional pivotal 'in-network' payer agreements in the U.S., expanding Rocket Doctor Inc.’s footprint to now cover more than 21 million insured members across California, Maryland, and New York State. This expanding infrastructure contributed to a 283% increase (from 177 to 678 visits) in completed U.S. patient visits during Q1 2026 vs Q4 2025, validating our strategic focus to accelerate growth in the American market throughout the remainder of the year.

This trajectory has been sustained into the second quarter, marked by a further 69% month-on-month increase in April 2026 to approximately 1,200 completed visits, with May 2026 volumes projected to further underscore the growth trend.

Concurrently, we have doubled the number of providers and specialists utilizing our U.S. platform to support this momentum. Canada remains an equally vital market for us, and I am delighted to note that Q1 2026 completed patient visits increased by approximately 25% (from 38,658 to 47,790) compared to Q1 2025.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for Q1 2026 increased to $737,103, representing a 5.7% growth quarter-over-quarter from $697,340 in Q4 2025, and 39.3% growth from Q3 2025 revenue of $529,123. The continued sequential growth reflects the successful integration of Rocket Doctor Inc., acquired in Q2 2025, and the Company’s ability to scale its digital healthcare platform. Growth during the period was driven by: Increased patient visit volumes across the platform; Expansion of the physician network and service coverage Improved monetization through patient support fees and subscription revenue; and Continued operations scaling following post-acquisition integration.

Gross margin for Q1 2026 remained strong at 75%, compared to 84% in Q4 2025 and 88% in Q3 2025. The modest compression reflects a shift in revenue mix following the acquisition of Rocket Doctor Inc., as the Company scaled its digital health platform and marketplace, resulting in higher variable costs associated with increased patient activity.

Net comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders of the Company in Q1 2026 was $4.64 million or $0.05 per share, compared to $7.3 million or $0.10 per share in Q3 and $3.5 million or $0.05 per share in Q3 2025.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) in Q1 2026 was a loss of $2.89 million compared to a loss of $2.1 million in Q4 2025, and a loss of $1.8 million in Q3 2025. The Adjusted EBITDA calculation adjusts for share-based compensation, costs related to acquisitions and financings, and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate the Company’s cash operating performance, and a complete definition and calculation are provided further below.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.5 million as at March 31, 2026, compared to $641,779 as at December 31, 2025 and $1.89 million as at September 30, 2025.

First Quarter Corporate Highlights:

On January 8, 2026, the Company announced the completion of its acquisition of Alea Health Holdings Ltd., a conversational AI-powered mental health platform. The acquisition enhances Rocket Doctor AI’s clinical capabilities, expands its Global Library of Medicine, and strengthens its position in AI-driven mental health solutions.

the completion of its acquisition of Alea Health Holdings Ltd., a conversational AI-powered mental health platform. The acquisition enhances Rocket Doctor AI’s clinical capabilities, expands its Global Library of Medicine, and strengthens its position in AI-driven mental health solutions. On January 9, 2026, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement offering under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (“LIFE”). Due to strong investor demand, the financing was subsequently upsized and successfully closed on January 22, 2026 , for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.2 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds to support continued U.S. expansion, product development, and working capital.

a non-brokered private placement offering under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (“LIFE”). Due to strong investor demand, the financing was subsequently upsized and , for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.2 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds to support continued U.S. expansion, product development, and working capital. On February 24, 2026, the Company announced a partnership with Lethbridge County to expand access to primary and urgent care services for rural and underserved communities, reinforcing its commitment to improving healthcare accessibility across Canada.

a partnership with Lethbridge County to expand access to primary and urgent care services for rural and underserved communities, reinforcing its commitment to improving healthcare accessibility across Canada. During the quarter, the Company expanded its U.S. payer network through multiple in-network agreements with leading insurers across California and New York, adding more than 4.6 million additional covered lives, including Medicare Advantage populations, and further strengthening its presence in key strategic markets.

These agreements include ~2.2 million members in California and ~2.4 million members in New York State, including an additional Medicare Advantage agreement . 1 2 3

During the quarter, the Company announced approximately $2.05 million in gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants and continued to invest in organizational growth, including the appointment of senior product and engineering leadership to support ongoing platform innovation and scalability.

Business Highlights Subsequent to March 31, 2026:

On April 8, 2026, the Company announced its expansion into Maryland, launching patient care operations following the establishment of in-network Medicaid and Medicare coverage in the state. The Company also appointed Dr. Suzanne Caccamese as Maryland Medical Lead to support regional growth initiatives.

its expansion into Maryland, launching patient care operations following the establishment of in-network Medicaid and Medicare coverage in the state. The Company also appointed Dr. Suzanne Caccamese as Maryland Medical Lead to support regional growth initiatives. On April 14, 2026, the Company announced a major expansion of its Maryland footprint through its first in-network agreement with the state entity of a major national insurer, adding approximately 2 million covered lives.

a major expansion of its Maryland footprint through its first in-network agreement with the state entity of a major national insurer, adding approximately 2 million covered lives. On April 21, 2026, the Company further expanded its Maryland coverage through an additional in-network agreement, adding approximately 250,000 members and bringing total covered lives in the state to approximately 3.2 million.

its Maryland coverage through an additional in-network agreement, adding approximately 250,000 members and bringing total covered lives in the state to approximately 3.2 million. On April 29, 2026, Rocket Doctor Inc. was selected to participate in the Canadian Life Sciences Trade Mission to New York and New Jersey, supporting the Company’s continued U.S. expansion strategy and strengthening relationships within key healthcare markets.

in the Canadian Life Sciences Trade Mission to New York and New Jersey, supporting the Company’s continued U.S. expansion strategy and strengthening relationships within key healthcare markets. On May 4, 2026, the Company reported strong fiscal 2025 results, highlighting continued momentum in its physician-led virtual care model, expanding U.S. payer partnerships, and ongoing AI platform innovation.

strong fiscal 2025 results, highlighting continued momentum in its physician-led virtual care model, expanding U.S. payer partnerships, and ongoing AI platform innovation. On May 12, 2026, Rocket Doctor announced the launch of a Digital Health Observership Program in partnership with the University of Toronto for Physician Assistant students, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to clinical education, digital health innovation, and workforce development.

Company Outlook

Accelerating Financial and Operational Momentum Rocket Doctor AI delivered sustained quarter-on-quarter financial performance in Q1 2026 relative to Q4 2025, building directly upon the operational milestones established in the Company’s recently published fiscal year 2025 financial results.

The primary catalyst for this accelerated growth throughout 2026 is the expansion of the Company’s "in-network" U.S. patient footprint, which now spans approximately 21 million covered lives across California, New York, and Maryland. Crucially, less than 3% of the projected revenues associated with these newly finalized payer agreements are reflected in current financial statements, representing significant untapped top-line potential for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Exponential Volume Scalability and Network Effects During Q1 2026, monthly completed patient visits in the U.S. surged by 283%. This trajectory has been sustained into the second quarter, marked by a further 69% month-on-month increase in April 2026 to approximately 1,200 completed visits, with May 2026 volumes projected to further underscore the growth trend.

To match this rapidly escalating patient demand, the Company has scaled its clinical network, doubling the number of active providers and specialists utilizing the platform to approximately 80 by the end of May 2026. Management is actively evaluating innovative, proprietary pathways to fast-track provider credentialing to optimize onboarding velocity and satisfy network capacity requirements.

Geographic Expansion and Technology Monetization The Company remains committed to aggressively expanding its payer partnership portfolio by securing new commercial accounts and deepening penetration within existing relationships. While maintaining a highly profitable operational baseline in its three core states, the Company has initiated a multi-state expansion strategy to systematically broaden its U.S. clinical footprint throughout 2026.

Concurrently, the Company is also advancing B2B opportunities, including the white-labeling of its digital health infrastructure. This strategy provides a highly scalable, recurring revenue pathway for U.S. healthcare delivery organizations to seamlessly deploy physician-led virtual care under their own established corporate brands.

AI Workflow Optimization and Clinical Innovations Operationally, Management is focused on the deep integration of proprietary AI and automation modules across its core software platforms. These technical enhancements are engineered to optimize complex clinical workflows, reduce administrative overhead for clinicians, and structurally support the Company’s long-term margin expansion objectives.

Through 2026, the Company continues to advance its formal partnership with Rush River Research under a US$2 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant. Utilizing Rocket Doctor’s proprietary AI engines, this high-impact initiative focuses on developing culturally sensitive diagnostic tools to transform family medical history collection and bridge critical clinical data gaps. This federally funded program serves as a strong validation of the sophisticated capabilities inherent in the Company's clinical reasoning technology.

Diversified B2B and Public Sector Ecosystems Rocket Doctor is actively deploying its platform across a diversified ecosystem of high-value enterprise, municipal, and non-profit relationships. Current high-impact deployments include municipal health initiatives with Bruderheim and Lethbridge County , virtual emergency department (ED) diversion programs with Georgian Bay , and specialized oncology triage pathways with Melanoma Canada and the Central California Alliance for Health . The Company is actively pursuing further business-to-business (B2B) SaaS opportunities to expand this enterprise pipeline through the remainder of 2026.

Financial Outlook

Foundational Strength and Strategic Validation Management believes the Company concludes Q1 2026 with a highly robust operational foundation. This position is primarily driven by our deliberate strategic pivot toward a high-margin enterprise model, the successful integration of Rocket Doctor Inc., the finalization of foundational "in-network" commercial payer contracts in the United States, and the continuous technological advancement of our proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM). The GLM remains a key platform helping to drive our growth, unlocking verticals across medical education, pharmacy integration, and decentralized digital health ecosystems.

U.S. Market Penetration and Covered Lives Breakdown Rocket Doctor Inc. is actively capitalizing on its compounding momentum in the U.S. market, a direct result of disciplined, multi-year infrastructure investments. This commercial execution is highlighted by the following:

California: Now serving approximately 8.1 million "in-network" members.

Now serving approximately 8.1 million "in-network" members. New York: Fully credentialed as an in-network provider, granting 9.9 million beneficiaries direct access to Rocket Doctor Inc.’s virtual healthcare services.

Fully credentialed as an in-network provider, granting 9.9 million beneficiaries direct access to Rocket Doctor Inc.’s virtual healthcare services. Maryland: Providing optimized, in-network access to approximately 3.1 million residents covered under state Medicaid and Medicare programs, materially improving care affordability and continuity.

Cumulatively, this baseline provides the Company with immediate access to approximately 21 million insured lives. This footprint serves as an early, quantifiable validation of our scalable virtual care infrastructure and highlights our capacity to capture market share across underserved Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Veterans Affairs (VA) communities.

Revenue Runways and Pipeline Velocity While these deployments began contributing incremental revenue in the first quarter of 2026, the vast majority of their financial run-rate remains unrecognized in current financials. A robust sales pipeline of additional "in-network" U.S. payer contracts, paired with highly targeted, committed marketing and patient-acquisition spend, is expected to positively impact the Company’s core financial metrics throughout the remainder of fiscal year 2026.

Capital Expenditure Optimization and Platform Scalability Over the past 18 months, the Company has executed a substantial, deliberate capital investment program dedicated to rebuilding and enhancing its core platform architectures, APIs, and interoperability frameworks. Having successfully completed this heavy engineering cycle, the Company’s minimized technical debt, we believe now unlocks significant operating leverage. This modernized foundation enhances our capacity to pursue high-margin commercialization, enterprise licensing, and strategic B2B partnerships across the global pharmacy and medical education sectors.

Risk Mitigation and Long-Term Value Creation While macroeconomic and execution risks naturally remain, Management is confident that its dual-engine product portfolio, comprising our white-label digital health platform/marketplace and the GLM clinical reasoning engine, positions the Company exceptionally well to navigate market headwinds. We anticipate that our disciplined approach to strategic partnerships, accelerated corporate adoption of digital health tools, and continuous refinement of our AI-driven platforms will provide a durable foundation for long-term, sustainable margin expansion and shareholder value creation.

Selected Financial Information

All results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Summary Statement of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss):

1) Gross profit is a non-GAAP measure as described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this News Release.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

2) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures as described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this News Release.

Footnotes:

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes, and management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026, copies of which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to the results reported in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses various non-GAAP financial measures and ratios which are not recognized under IFRS, as supplemental indicators of the Company’s operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of the Company’s historical and current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Management believes that these measures provide useful information in that they exclude amounts that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results and ongoing operations and provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years. Details of such non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and how they are derived are provided below as well as in conjunction with the discussion of the financial information reported.

Since non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently, and our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar titled measures of other companies. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them and are also urged to read all IFRS accounting disclosures presented in the audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes for the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. EBITDA referenced herein relates to earnings before interest, taxes, impairment, and depreciation and amortization. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to assess its capacity to generate profit from operations before taking into account management’s financing decisions and costs of consuming intangible and tangible capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency, and management’s estimate of their useful life.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA referenced herein relates to earnings before interest; taxes; depreciation; amortization; share-based compensation; financing-related costs; acquisition-related and integration costs, net; litigation costs; and change in fair value of contingent consideration. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to assess its capacity to generate profit from operations before taking into account management’s financing decisions and costs of consuming intangible and tangible capital assets, which vary according to their vintage, technological currency, and management’s estimate of their useful life, adjusted for factors that are unusual in nature or factors that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. Gross Profit referenced herein relates to revenues less cost sales. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to manage and evaluate the operating performance of the business.

Gross Margin

Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial ratio that has Gross Profit, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as a component. Gross Margin referenced herein is defined as gross profit as a percent of total revenue. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to manage and evaluate the operating performance of the business.

Revenue Recognition

For its U.S. operations, the Company recognizes revenue on a cash basis. In consultation with its independent auditors, the Company determined that due to the inherent complexities and varying collection timelines associated with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance reimbursements, collectability cannot be established with sufficient certainty at the time of service delivery. Consequently, the criteria for revenue recognition under IFRS 15 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers) are not fully satisfied until payment is received. Accordingly, revenue for these patient visits is recognized only upon actual cash receipt. Management will continue to evaluate this accounting policy as the U.S. billing infrastructure matures and historical collection patterns become more predictable.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact: www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "positioned" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's expectation of strong operational performance continuing into 2026; the anticipated increase in U.S. patient visits emanating from the Company's payer agreements in California, New York, and Maryland, and the Company's ability to monetize its access to approximately 21 million in-network patients; the anticipated growth in patient visit volumes through Q2 2026 and beyond, including projected monthly visit volumes for May 2026; the Company's strategy to scale its physician network and patient marketplace across North America; the Company's ability to fast-track provider credentialing and optimize provider onboarding velocity to meet growing patient demand and satisfy network capacity requirements; the Company's intention to prioritize the expansion of its payer partnership portfolio, both through new clients and the deepening of existing relationships; the Company's multi-state expansion strategy and the broadening of its clinical footprint throughout the remainder of 2026; the Company's pursuit of strategic partnerships to white-label its digital health platform and the scalability of that pathway; the Company's pursuit of further B2B SaaS opportunities and the anticipated expansion of its enterprise pipeline through the remainder of 2026; the deployment of the Company's platform across its diversified ecosystem of enterprise, municipal, and non-profit relationships, including with Bruderheim, Lethbridge County, Georgian Bay, Melanoma Canada, and the Central California Alliance for Health, and the anticipated outcomes and continuation of those partnerships; the Company's integration of AI and automation across its core platforms, and the anticipated optimization of clinical workflows, internal efficiencies, and long-term margin expansion; the Company's strategy to commercialize its Global Library of Medicine (GLM) and the expected unlocking of verticals across medical education, pharmacy integration, and decentralized digital health ecosystems; the advancement of the Company's partnership with Rush River Research under the US$2 million NIH grant, and the expected impact of that program through 2026; the successful integration of Alea Health Holdings Ltd. and the anticipated enhancement of the Company's clinical capabilities, Global Library of Medicine, and position in AI-driven mental health solutions; the anticipated outcomes and expansion of the Company's Digital Health Observership Program launched in partnership with the University of Toronto; and the Company's use of proceeds from its private placement financing to support U.S. expansion, product development, and working capital.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully grow and monetize its U.S. payer relationships; competition in the digital healthcare and telehealth markets; the Company's ability to attract and retain physicians and patients on its platform; regulatory risks in the healthcare industry in Canada and the United States; reliance on third-party payers and partners; risks associated with the provider credentialing process, including potential delays in onboarding new providers and the Company's ability to satisfy growing network capacity requirements within anticipated timeframes; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its B2B SaaS and enterprise offerings within anticipated timelines and to attract and retain enterprise clients across municipal, non-profit, and commercial sectors; regulatory, technology, and commercialization risks associated with the Company's expansion of its Global Library of Medicine into pharmacy integration and medical education verticals; risks relating to the anticipated outcomes and continuation of the Company's academic, municipal, and non-profit partnerships, including the Digital Health Observership Program with the University of Toronto; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including Alea Health Holdings Ltd.; the Company's ability to continue to secure research funding and execute on federal grant programs; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.