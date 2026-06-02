Shippo Named a 2026 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shippo , the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

The recognition validates the intentional way Shippo has built a collaborative, remote-first culture designed to create connection and alignment across a distributed global workforce. While the Inc. survey results reflect feedback from Shippo’s U.S.-based employees, the culture, systems, and ways of working behind the recognition support collaboration across Shippo’s global team.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score.

“Shippo’s culture reflects the same problem-solving mindset that drives our business: we design systems that make complex work easier,” said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO of Shippo. “As a remote-first company with a global team, we invest intentionally in collaboration, transparent communication, and connection so every employee can contribute their best work. This recognition from Inc. is especially meaningful because it reflects the experience and feedback of our team.”

Shippo supports collaboration across its distributed workforce through a combination of intentional operating practices and in-person connection opportunities. The company regularly brings employees together through Shippo Everywhere offsites and internal initiatives designed to strengthen alignment across global teams. Shippo also encourages experimentation and continuous learning through programs such as company-wide AI hackathons and innovation initiatives that allow employees across departments to explore new technologies and solve operational challenges together.

Shippo’s culture centers on collaboration, strong leadership communication, continuous learning and sustained investment in employee engagement. The company encourages employees across functions and geographies to solve complex shipping challenges for modern e-commerce businesses, platforms, marketplaces, and warehouses. That global perspective strengthens how Shippo works with customers and partners, and it helps employees stay connected to the company’s mission of making shipping simpler and more accessible for businesses of all sizes.

“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture. It highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com .

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. Over 4.6 million customers—including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands—rely on Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 40+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit shippo.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact for Shippo

Mike Bradshaw

Email: Mikeb@connectmarketing.com

Phone: 801-373-7888