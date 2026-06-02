Daxor Corporation Receives U.S. Patent for Breakthrough Remote Blood Volume Monitor

New Technology Expands Daxor’s Diagnostic Capabilities to Enable Continuous, Remote Tracking of Blood Volume Status Using Wearable Sensors, Enhancing Care for Heart Failure, Syncope, Anemia, and Polycythemia

OAK RIDGE, TN, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,635,917 B2, titled “Remote Blood Volume Monitor.”

The newly issued patent covers innovative systems and methods for the ongoing and remote monitoring of a patient’s absolute blood volume status after an initial baseline measurement. By integrating subsequent hematocrit (Hct) monitoring technologies—including non-invasive optical sensors like photo-plethysmography (PPG) embedded in smartwatches or other wearable devices—with Daxor’s advanced blood volume analysis algorithms, the system provides real-time updates on a patient’s total blood volume, plasma volume, and red cell volume without the need for repeated tracer injections.

"This patent represents a major leap forward in personalized, remote patient care," said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor Corporation. "By bridging our gold-standard baseline blood volume analysis with widely accessible remote and wearable sensor technology, we are transitioning blood volume management from an episodic hospital-based procedure to an ongoing, proactive treatment paradigm. This is highly transformative for the millions of patients managing chronic fluid-related conditions such as heart failure, where early detection of decompensation can significantly reduce readmissions and improve survival."

The patented system is uniquely designed to provide patient-specific treatment guidance and predictive alerts. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to automatically calculate volume deviations and trigger clinical notifications when a patient's fluid or red cell levels cross customized physiological thresholds. This early-warning capability is tailored to guide clinical interventions for a variety of critical conditions, including volume overload in heart failure, hypovolemia in syncope, red blood cell deficits in anemia, and red blood cell excess in polycythemia.

Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer, added, "Historically, clinicians have lacked an accurate way to track absolute blood volume shifts on a continuous basis. This system solves that crucial problem by using a single, highly precise absolute baseline measurement to anchor subsequent continuous non-invasive measurements. By doing so, we ensure that patients and doctors have accurate, actionable data regarding internal fluid balances, wherever they are."

In addition to standalone remote monitoring, the patented technology allows for integration with other patient monitoring systems—such as blood pressure, pulse, glucose, and blood gas monitors—to provide euvolemically-corrected data for a more comprehensive physiological overview.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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