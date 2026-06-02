BullFrog AI Announces New Commercial Leadership Team to Execute Growth Strategy for its Integrated Pharma AI Platform

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, today announced it has appointed commercial technology sales and scientific-focused leaders to support the momentum of the Company's commercial business driven growth strategy. The new commercial management team brings combined expertise in scaling enterprise technology, implementing go-to-market strategic initiatives across global markets, driving and scaling revenue, and advancing target identification, discovery, and clinical drug development platforms. Importantly, the diverse experience of these professionals aligns with BullFrog AI’s defined objective to maintain and expand its commercial business pipeline for its differentiated end-to-end pharmaceutical AI platforms designed to consolidate data preparation, data analytics and decision support through bfPREP, bfLEAP and bfARENAS.

The following team will be responsible for leading the development of BullFrog AI’s commercial growth initiatives, utilizing their combined decades of network and business relationships.

John Stewart, SVP, Commercial Sales, brings 25+ years of sales and strategy experience in global and national enterprise IT services and solutions driving growth, leading high-performing teams, and delivering technology solutions that create measurable business value. Mr. Stewart is recognized for his ability to scale revenue across organizations, lead sales integration teams, and align go-to-market commercialization strategies to deliver on customer conversion. Mr. Stewart most recently served in executive IT sales and strategy roles at Netrix Global and Ricoh USA.

Eric Roos, SVP, Business Development & Corporate Strategy, is a seasoned biotech executive with a 30+ year track record that triangulates therapeutic technical innovation with high-value corporate strategy, enterprise business development, and strategic commercial partnerships. Mr. Roos possesses a rare blend of expertise as a pioneer of patented and scaled advanced therapeutic platforms before he transitioned into the executive suite leading multi-billion-dollar global alliances. His previous roles include Chief Business Development Officer at Aspect Biosystems and Global Strategic Alliances Leader at Thermo Fisher Scientific. As a tenured executive, Eric has consistently created enterprise value by aligning R&D execution to scale business across commercial and enterprise channels.

Tom Hazel, Ph.D., VP, Scientific Operations, assumes this newly created leadership role after serving as BullFrog AI’s Vice President of Drug Development since 2021. He is a R&D leader with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling scientific teams, advancing platform-based drug discovery, and translating innovative science into clinical-stage development programs. Dr. Hazel successfully launched various first-in-class programs, leading cross-functional development efforts, and creating value through strategic partner initiatives.

“BullFrog AI’s commitment to long-term growth is reflected in these strategic investments in our operational and commercial infrastructure, particularly with the addition of experienced leaders capable of designing the commercial strategy for our proprietary AI-driven drug discovery platform,” said BullFrog AI Founder and CEO Vin Singh. “With John, Eric and Tom leading key commercial, business development and scientific initiatives, we have bolstered our resources to grow our sales pipeline and develop strategic collaborations in pursuit of further commercial adoption of our differentiated AI-powered drug discovery platform. Their combined experience bridging drug development, R&D intelligence, commercialization, and technology-led growth initiatives provides BullFrog AI with a strong foundation to support the commercial sales momentum of our end-to-end pharmaceutical AI platform creating efficiencies across the data preparation, analytics and decision-making value chain.”

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP® platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials. For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

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