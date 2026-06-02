Teads Announces Audience API Integration with Havas Media Network

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads, the omnichannel outcomes platform, today announced the integration of its Audience Planning API into Havas Media Network’s Converged.AI platform, enabling planners to activate audiences directly from Havas’ planning environment with speed, consistency, and control.

This marks Teads’ first agency integration for audience activation built on an agency platform and activated through Teads Ad Manager. The integration enables planners to define audiences natively within the platform, leveraging existing planning logic and data inputs, and push those exact audience definitions directly into Teads Ad Manager (TAM) for seamless activation.

“This integration strengthens Converged.AI’s ability to translate audience strategy into execution with precision and transparency,” said Jamie Seltzer, Global Chief Data & Technology Officer, Havas Media Network. “By combining Match.AI with Teads’ embedded Audience API, we activate audiences at scale and with confidence, freeing our teams to focus on more strategic tasks.”

“Our integration was always about setting the right foundation,” said Remi Cackel, Chief Product Officer of Enterprise Brands, Agencies & CTV at Teads. “By partnering with Havas and integrating directly into Converged.AI, we’re making audience activation seamless and consistent across all screens and increasing the addressable scale.”

Built for confident execution at scale

This integration is designed to ensure that the audience defined in strategy is the audience that runs in market, while significantly reducing time to activation. By embedding Teads directly into Converged.AI, planners can activate audiences without manual rebuilds or downstream modification, preserving intent from planning through execution and accelerating the move from plan to market.

Audience definitions flow directly into activation with automatic taxonomy alignment. Powered by Match.AI, Havas Media Network’s pioneering audience-matching solution, the integration ensures audiences are matched and activated using the same definitions originally submitted by planners, with full transparency and consistency across execution.

Activation runs across Teads’ network of more than 10,000 premium global supply partners, reaching over 2.5 billion consumers worldwide. This enables planners to activate audiences across high-attention, lean-in editorial environments and lean-back connected TV experiences, through a single, unified workflow. Combined with a cookieless-by-default approach now powering the majority of targeted campaigns, this supports scalable, privacy-first activation without sacrificing precision or control.

Key benefits of this solution include:

Streamlined workflow: one-step activation from Converged.AI into Teads Ad Manager eliminates manual rebuilds and reduces friction, allowing planners to move from strategy to execution faster.

Consistency across channels: audience definitions are replicated exactly in TAM, ensuring the same audience executes consistently across mobile, desktop, and CTV without partner-by-partner interpretation drift.

Maximized match rate and addressability: automatic taxonomy mapping and predictive signal expansion boost match rates and addressable reach within TAM, enabling scalable activation without reliance on third-party cookies.



The Converged.AI integration with Teads’ Audience API is now live across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the United States, with scope to activate further markets in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that our Audience API integration with Havas Media Network may not yield the anticipated benefits or scale as expected; technical challenges related to integrating our platform with third-party agency systems; the risk that media planners may not adopt these direct activation workflows at the rates we anticipate; the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding data privacy and cookieless targeting; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com .

Media Contact

press@teads.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@teads.com

(332) 205-8999

About Havas Media Network

Havas Media Network’s mission is to Create Desire, Convert Demand & Drive Transformation - delivering growth for today and tomorrow. Through our operating model - Converged.AI, we combine human ingenuity with machine precision to drive clients' business growth, helping brands stay relevant and grow in a world that never stands still. We are part of Havas, one of the world's largest communications groups with nearly 23,000 people working across media, creative, production and technology. Havas Media Network creates personalized and seamlessly-connected customer journeys through future-forward capabilities in activation (Havas Play), commerce & performance (Havas Market) and data & tech (CSA). Our agencies are home to more than 10,000 media specialists across +140 countries, with 73 Villages that bring together talented people across all disciplines to work side-by-side to serve our clients. Clients include Auchan, BBC, Canal+, Carglass, Credit Agricole, Decathlon, Dolce & Gabbana, EDF, Emirates, Fidelity Investments, Claro, Hyundai, JDE Peet’s, Kia, Leroy Merlin, Lidl, LVMH, PNC Bank, Puma, Reckitt, Red Bull, Sanofi, Shell, Telefonica and YUM Brands among many others. For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Network on LinkedIn @Havas Media Network or Instagram @havas_media_network.