Tactile Medical Launches Next-Generation AffloVest® Airway Clearance Therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced full commercial launch of its next-generation AffloVest high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy system. The next-generation system maintains its indication for use as a treatment option for chronic neuromuscular and respiratory conditions, including cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis, across pediatric and geriatric populations, while introducing enhancements to patient comfort, ease of use, and connected care capabilities to support long-term therapy adherence.

“Commercial introduction of the next-generation AffloVest system reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation that improves the lives of patients who depend on our therapies every day, and we are pleased to make our upgraded airway clearance product available ahead of this year’s winter respiratory season,” said Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Importantly, the new system preserves the same proven clinical foundation that clinicians trust, while delivering a more comfortable and connected experience, reinforcing AffloVest’s position as a versatile solution for chronic respiratory patients, including those with bronchiectasis, at every stage of life. We designed this new system with the entire care network in mind, from the patient managing their condition to the clinician guiding their care.”

Effective management of chronic respiratory conditions requires a multimodal approach in which airway clearance plays a critical, complementary role alongside other therapies, including pharmacological agents. While these medications target inflammation and infection, they do not directly address retained mucus, one of the primary drivers of impaired lung function and disease progression. HFCWO therapy, including AffloVest, mechanically mobilizes and facilitates removal of secretions to improve ventilation and support overall respiratory health, and published clinical literature demonstrates its ability to enhance mucus transport and reduce secretion burden.

Based on feedback from patients, clinicians, and durable medical equipment (DME) partners, the next-generation AffloVest was intentionally designed with a focus on simplifying setup and improving the overall treatment experience. The new system features a lighter and more adjustable vest than its predecessor to accommodate a broad range of patient ages and body types. Paired with a redesigned controller built for intuitive navigation, AffloVest is now easier to put on, simpler to operate, and more comfortable to wear at home and on the go.

The next-generation AffloVest also offers built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, enabling patients to visualize their treatment progress and stay engaged with therapy, while equipping clinicians with real-world data needed to have more informed, personalized treatment discussions. DME providers also gain access to therapy utilization data that supports patient care and reimbursement requirements with payers.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic inflammatory lung disease by helping them live better and care for themselves. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Investor Inquiries:

Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group

investorrelations@tactilemedical.com