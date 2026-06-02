Taiwan Excellence Unveils Edge AI and AV-over-IP Ecosystem at InfoComm 2026

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LAS VEGAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Excellence will showcase its AI-powered Pro AV ecosystem at InfoComm 2026 under the Taiwan AI Island initiative, highlighting how Taiwan’s industry is evolving from hardware manufacturing to integrated, software-defined infrastructure solutions.

The pavilion at Booth #N7763 will feature 11 companies spanning edge AI, AV-over-IP, collaboration systems, embedded computing, and advanced visualization technologies. The showcase will also include a June 17 product launch event and a daily “Boba & Breakthroughs” networking session.

The initiative comes as the Pro AV industry accelerates its convergence with artificial intelligence and enterprise IT systems. According to AVIXA’s IOTA report, the global Pro AV market is projected to approach nearly US$400 billion, driven by hybrid work models, smart environments, AV-over-IP modernization, and rapid AI adoption. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing scalable, secure-by-design, and software-driven AV infrastructures that can integrate seamlessly into IT environments.

June 17 Product Launch: AI-Driven Pro AV Use Cases

On Wednesday, June 17 at 3 p.m., TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) will host the “Taiwan AI Island: Redefining the Pro AV Experience” product launch at Booth #N7763, followed by a networking reception.

Five companies—ARBOR Technology, AVer Information, Cypress Technology, Datavideo Technologies, and IPEVO—will present AI-enabled solutions addressing interoperability, operational scalability, meeting equity, and edge AI deployment in enterprise environments.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Chia-Hao Hsieh and Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas at AVIXA.

Three Key Technology Themes on Display

Rather than isolated product demonstrations, the showcase highlights three integrated technology directions shaping the next generation of Pro AV systems:

Edge AI & Infrastructure Intelligence

ARBOR Technology will demonstrate its next-generation edge computing platforms and digital signage players designed for real-time audience analytics. These systems enable retail and commercial environments to deploy responsive, data-driven visual experiences securely at the edge without cloud dependency.

AI-Enhanced Collaboration & Communication

IPEVO (transitioning under its AiB identity), AVer Information, and Datavideo will showcase AI-powered collaboration tools that enhance hybrid work and education environments. Solutions include real-time transcription, translation, captioning, automated meeting summaries, AI-driven video tracking, and dual-camera production systems that improve accessibility and communication efficiency across multilingual environments.

AV Control & System Integration

Cypress Technology (CYP) will present its AV-over-IP control and integration platform, including 4K and 8K switching systems with advanced audio decoding, multiview functionality, and KVM-over-IP support. These solutions target mission-critical environments such as control rooms and enterprise operations centers.

Event Information

The product launch will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on June 17 at Booth #N7763, followed by the “Boba & Breakthroughs” networking session.

Attendees will gain early access to product demonstrations and opportunities to meet participating companies and Taiwan government representatives.

Media representatives may request interviews by contacting Mary Placido at mary@skc-pr.com.

Taiwan Excellence Pavilion Highlights Broader Ecosystem

Beyond the product launch, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will feature six additional companies showcasing Taiwan’s capabilities across displays, embedded systems, smart workspace technologies, and AI infrastructure: AIFA Technology, GIO Optoelectronics, Good Way Technology, IBASE Technology, Innolux, and InWin.

Together with the five launch participants, the 11 companies demonstrate Taiwan’s end-to-end Pro AV ecosystem—from AI computing and embedded platforms to collaboration systems, connectivity solutions, and advanced visualization technologies.

Join us during InfoComm 2026 at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Booth #N7763. To RSVP for the product launch event, click here .

About Taiwan Excellence, TAITRA, and TITA:

Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 35th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan (TITA) is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade and economic cooperation. Its primary duties currently include participating in the activities of international economic and trade organizations and enhancing bilateral trade relations.