ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Receives 2026 Yunfan Cup Award for Best Liquid Cooling Connector Supplier for Data Centers

SHENZHEN, China, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK” or the “Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced that it received the “2026 Yunfan Cup – Best Liquid Cooling Connector Supplier for Data Centers” award (the “Award”) during the 5th Data Center & AI Liquid Cooling Supply Chain Summit (the “Summit”), held at the Suzhou International Conference Hotel in May 2026. The Award was presented in recognition of ZJK’s technological innovation and product reliability in liquid cooling connectors.

Hosted by Yunfan Thermal Management, the Summit brought together enterprises and experts from the global data center, AI chip, liquid cooling and upstream and downstream supply chains. Discussions focused on key artificial intelligence data center (AIDC) technologies and market trends, exploring technical pathways and industrial collaboration for ultra-high-power-density and energy-efficient data centers. Driven by the boom in AI computing power and China’s “dual-carbon” goals, liquid cooling has evolved from an alternative solution into core infrastructure for data centers. As critical components ensuring the efficient, safe and leak-free operation of cooling systems, liquid cooling connectors have become a key focus of technological competition in the industry.

ZJK has long specialized in precision fasteners and core liquid cooling components, with products widely used in AI servers, immersion cooling plates, graphics processing unit (GPU) chip thermal management systems and AIDC infrastructure. The award-winning liquid cooling connector series adopts aerospace-grade sealing technology and high-strength alloy materials, designed to support dripless quick connection, stable operation across a wide temperature range, and high-pressure resistance. Compatible with mainstream coolants including deionized water, glycol aqueous solutions and electronic fluorinated liquids, the products address the requirements of high-density, high-reliability and long-duration operation in AIDCs. Leveraging customized development capabilities, rapid delivery and cost advantages, ZJK aims to further expand its presence in the AI infrastructure supply chain.

The management of ZJK stated: “The Award represents strong industry recognition of our technical strength and market contribution in the liquid cooling connector field. With the rapid development of AIDC and high-performance computing, liquid cooling and thermal management have become essential for computing infrastructure, and we believe this trend creates opportunities for our products. ZJK will continue to increase research and development investment, focus on innovation in core liquid cooling components, and cooperate with industry partners to provide more reliable precision connectivity solutions for the development of global green and energy-efficient computing infrastructure.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to,” “propose” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:



ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-755-28341175

Email: ir@zjk-industrial.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Feifei Shen

Phone: +86-134-66566136

Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.co