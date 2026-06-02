Scality and Biomemory partner to pioneer ultra-secure, DNA-based data archives with 150-year retention

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality , a global leader in data infrastructure software for AI-era storage at scale, today announced a strategic partnership with Biomemory , the pioneer in industrial-grade DNA-based data storage systems, to accelerate the development and enterprise integration of DNA-based cold archive storage.

Together, the two companies will work to position DNA storage as a viable, ultra-secure, and long-term archival tier within modern object storage environments, complementing existing flash, disk and tape infrastructure rather than replacing it. To strengthen the partnership, Scality CEO Jerome Lecat is on Biomemory's board of directors.

The partnership brings together Scality's software-defined S3 object storage platform, built to span and optimize across multiple storage media types, with Biomemory's data center-oriented DNA storage systems, which are designed with enterprise-grade metrics and a modular architecture. The collaboration will focus on integrating DNA storage as a new, ultra-secure cold archive tier within Scality-managed storage environments including Scality ADI , its autonomous data infrastructure solution. The integration roadmap will be developed jointly by both companies in the coming months.

DNA data storage is transitioning from scientific research to commercial application, establishing itself as an archival storage solution optimized for extreme longevity and minimal operational demands. This emerging tier is uniquely suited for data that must endure for decades, offering near-zero media refresh requirements and zero power consumption at rest.

Its core value proposition is ideal for "keep forever, read rarely" scenarios where data integrity and extreme longevity are non-negotiable. Key applications include national archives, scientific and genomic data repositories, media and entertainment preservation, regulated financial and healthcare records, and sovereign or defense workloads. The most immediate demand is expected from organizations responsible for preserving high-value data over multi-decade timeframes, where loss, corruption or unreadability could carry severe financial, legal, operational or societal consequences.

The recent acquisition of assets from DNA pioneer Catalog Technologies strengthens Biomemory's foundation and accelerates its market readiness. This strategic move marks a decisive step in Biomemory's journey to bring DNA Data Storage from the lab to an industrialized IT solution.

"The future of data storage is not a single medium; it is a spectrum of storage qualities, each optimized for the demands of the data it holds. DNA storage represents the logical culmination of that spectrum: a cold archive tier with density, secure immutability, and longevity that no conventional medium can approach. Our partnership with Biomemory is a strategic investment in owning that future. By bringing DNA into the Scality ecosystem now, we ensure our customers, which include the world's most demanding enterprises, governments, and service providers, will be ready to harness it as it matures. And by being on Biomemory's board, I'm personally committed to helping accelerate that journey for the entire industry."

— Jerome Lecat, CEO, Scality

The strategic logic of the partnership is to extend existing capabilities in long-term data archive policy management, intelligent tiering, secure and cyber-resilient chain of custody. Scality is ideally positioned to serve as a massive-scale control plane around Biomemory’s DNA storage as the technology matures, enhancing the company’s CORE5 cyber-resilience framework to new levels of secure data storage.

"Biomemory is building DNA storage with enterprise scale and enterprise expectations. Not as a laboratory curiosity, but as a modular, data center-ready archival system. To realize that vision, we work with software partners who understand the full stack: how data moves, how policies are enforced, how resilience is maintained across tiers, and how enterprises actually manage the lifecycle of their most valuable assets. Scality is the ideal partner for that challenge. Their hardware-aware, software-defined architecture is precisely the kind of control plane that DNA storage needs to reach its potential in production environments. Having Jerome on our board brings not just strategic alignment, but deep operational experience scaling storage platforms globally."

— Erfan Arwani, CEO, Biomemory

Enterprises, government agencies, and service providers seeking to future-proof their long-term data retention strategies can learn more about Scality solutions for multi-tier, cyber-resilient storage at www.scality.com , and Biomemory solutions for the development and enterprise integration of DNA-based cold archive storage at www.biomemory.com . Updates on joint integration milestones, customer programs, and technical specifications will be published as the partnership progresses.

About Scality

Scality builds data infrastructure software for enterprise AI, cyber resilience, and sovereign control at multi-petabyte to exabyte scale. Its platform aligns the right storage media, performance, protection, and economics to each workload and data stage through media-aware lifecycle management governed by human-approved policies, while AI-powered autonomous operations reduce operational burden. Built on CORE5 cyber resilience and open-code principles, Scality ADI, ARTESCA, and RING help the world’s most demanding enterprises and government organizations power AI initiatives, defend critical data, and build infrastructure designed to last for decades. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality is where AI remembers, learns, and thinks. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

About Biomemory

Biomemory was founded in 2021, leveraging many years of research work in Sorbonne University and CNRS French national labs. It is a leading innovator and market player, at the intersection of biotechnology and information technologies. The company develops IT-friendly data storage and cybersecurity solutions, using DNA as the storage media. Solutions are built and industrialized to ensure data retention and readability up to 150 years. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Biomemory’s technology is offering a path toward cost-effective and energy-efficient mass cold storage. Its ambition is to serve a broad range of customers requiring long-lasting data storage and computing, from kilobytes to exabytes. Biomemory is headquartered in Paris, France, with an R&D and production center in Boston, USA. Visit www.biomemory.com/ - Follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Scality

805.440.6587

scality@avistapr.com