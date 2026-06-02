4media group Acquires The CauseWay Agency, Expanding Government, Nonprofit and Public Affairs Expertise

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group today announced its acquisition of The CauseWay Agency (“CauseWay”), a purpose-driven communications agency specializing in public service announcements (PSAs). CauseWay’s core areas include PSA campaign strategy, creative development, media distribution and tracking for nonprofit organizations, government agencies and social impact brands.





The acquisition combines CauseWay’s PSA expertise with 4media group’s broader communications infrastructure, creating new opportunities for organizations that want to inform, educate and motivate audiences around important causes.

CauseWay has built a longstanding reputation for advancing causes through strategic media placements and trusted relationships in print, TV, radio and out-of-home. By joining 4media group, CauseWay clients will now have best-in-class PSA capabilities plus access to the broader 4media 4publicaffairs suite of communications services, including market research, media relations, satellite media tours, influencer marketing, video production, paid media and digital content distribution.

4media group’s PSA work has earned recognition from leading industry programs, including Ragan’s Video, Visual & Virtual Awards, the Telly Awards, the Anthem Awards, the PRSA Anvil Awards, PR Daily’s Nonprofit Communications Awards and the Communicator Awards.

“CauseWay has built a strong reputation in a sector that is already an important part of 4media group’s business and future growth,” said Melissa Elsner, CEO of 4media group. “This acquisition builds on our existing public affairs and award-winning PSA work while adding valuable distribution expertise, media relationships and creative capabilities that help mission-driven organizations reach the audiences they need to move.”

“Joining 4media group allows us to offer our clients expanded support while continuing the personalized service and strategic guidance they have come to expect from CauseWay,” said Bob Schultz, Co-Founder & CEO of CauseWay and a former Senior Vice President of The Ad Council. “Together, we can help nonprofit and government partners develop compelling creative, amplify important messages across more channels and stay focused on the purpose and impact behind each campaign.”

The acquisition reflects 4media group’s broader growth strategy, which prioritizes expanding complementary capabilities that unlock new opportunities for clients and reinforce the company’s integrated communications offering.

“Growth for us is not about doing more of the same,” Elsner added. “It is about being intentional in where we invest, how we expand our expertise and how we give clients more ways to solve real communications challenges. That’s the focus that Ed Cyster, founder of 4media group and now our head of mergers and acquisitions, is taking to lead our acquisition strategy. His work has been instrumental in identifying opportunities like CauseWay, which reflects our commitment to adding capabilities that give clients more options, stronger solutions and broader support in the work they are already doing.”

About 4media group

4media group is a global integrated communications group specializing in strategic insights, earned-first storytelling and results-driven amplification across broadcast, editorial and digital channels. The company’s portfolio includes Atomik Research and Feature Impact, offering brands a unified path from insight to content to measurable, multi-channel reach. Learn more at 4media-group.com.

About The CauseWay Agency

CauseWay specializes in all facets of public service advertising, including campaign strategy, creative development & production and media distribution, tracking and reporting. Its clients are leading nonprofit organizations, government agencies and mission-driven brands. Learn more at thecausewayagency.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/565af6e0-0e69-4ccb-b3fb-91ab7d024888