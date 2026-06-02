Fluent Inc. Subsidiary Trevant Launches as Creator Marketing Agency Built on Performance Discipline

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced the official launch of Trevant, a creator marketing agency built to deliver creator programs that drive revenue, reduce cost-per-acquisition, and scale without breaking. The agency is the evolution of AdParlor, a performance-driven paid social agency with more than a decade of expertise in attribution, paid amplification, and full-funnel optimization. With Trevant, that operating rigor is now purpose-built for the creator economy.

Trevant serves mid-to-large brands running creator programs across multiple products, platforms, and audiences — where creative quality and performance accountability have historically been difficult to achieve together. The agency builds creator-first content designed to outlive the organic post, paired with end-to-end program management, paid amplification, and advanced measurement infrastructure.

Brands increasingly need creator programs that tie to revenue — not just reach. Trevant's infrastructure connects creator content to conversion data, giving marketing leaders the full-funnel visibility they need to defend the channel and scale it.

“The bar for accountability in creator marketing has risen — and rightly so,” said Don Patrick, CEO of Fluent, Inc. “Trevant gives brands the creative and operational capabilities to scale the channel with confidence, and the measurement to prove it's working.”

Trevant maintains a vetted network of more than 5,500 creators, with the platform infrastructure to source and vet from a pool of 10M+ across every channel and network. The agency’s client roster spans pet, commerce, consumer tech, travel, and specialty retail, including Hill's Pet Nutrition, QVC and HSN, Norwegian Cruise Line, Jos. A. Bank, TP-Link, and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, among others.

“I've spent my career on both sides of this equation — building creator programs from the ground up as well as running performance-driven campaigns that have to prove their value,” said Kristina Coughlin, General Manager of Trevant. “What's been missing is an agency that can genuinely combine both capabilities without compromising either. That's what Trevant is built to be.”

To learn more about Trevant, visit trevant.com.

About Trevant

Trevant is a creator marketing agency built for brands with real complexity, combining creator-native expertise with the measurement and scale infrastructure that makes the channel accountable. Formerly AdParlor, the agency delivers fully managed creator programs, creator-first content, paid amplification, and advanced measurement — built to scale. Trevant is a subsidiary of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT). For more insights, visit trevant.com.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contact Information:

Media Relations

Trevant

press@trevant.com