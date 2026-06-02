Global Weapons and Ammunition Market Projected to Hit USD 162.11 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The global Weapons & Ammunition Market size was valued at USD 59.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 162.11 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.92% from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The increasing defense budgets, military modernization programs and rising geopolitical tensions across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of market. Capitalizing on increasing demand as countries bolster military preparedness and strategic defense capabilities are surging investments towards precision-guided munitions, missile defense systems, autonomous combat platforms, and AI-enabled weapon technologies.





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Defense Modernization Programs Fuel Industry Growth

Rising defense budgets and modernization programs in countries around the world continue to be a vital driver of market growth. In order to meet the changing security challenges, then, governments have begun to spend heavily on precision-guided munitions, missile defense systems, advanced munitions technologies, and next-generation combat platforms.

Growing focus on battlefield effectiveness, operational readiness and technological superiority is driving the use of smart weapons, autonomous systems and integrated defense solutions. These investments are expected to remain a major catalyst for long-term market growth.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Corporation

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Thales Group

Airbus Defence and Space

Saab AB

Rheinmetall AG

Hanwha Aerospace

Norinco (China North Industries Group)

AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

CETC (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation)

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Dassault Aviation

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

General Atomics

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The ammunition (small, medium, large caliber; missile & rocket ammo) dominated the Defense Market with 30.56% share in 2025 owing to continual replacement cycles and massive defense stockpiling programs globally. From 2026 to 2035, the Missiles & Rocket Systems segment is projected to record the highest CAGR attributed to the growing demand for precision strike weapons globally.

By End User

Military / Defense Forces dominated the Defense Market with 68.29% share in 2025 due to huge defense procurement projects and modernization of armies globally. From 2026 to 2035, the Homeland Security & Border Security segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to rising cross-border conflicts, terrorism threats, and illegal trafficking concerns globally.

By Platform

Land-Based Systems dominated the Defense Market with 52.42% share in 2025 backed by efficient use of small arms, artillery systems, weaponization of armored vehicles, and missile systems globally. From 2026 to 2035, the Unmanned Systems (UAV/UGV) segment is projected to record the highest CAGR due to rising usage of autonomous combat systems, rise in drone warfare, and AI-enabled weapon targeting systems, among others.

By Technology

Conventional Weapons Systems dominated the Defense Market with 38.46% share in 2025 due to the extensive application of legacy weapons systems, consistent use of conventional weapons and artillery, and large-scale procurement by armed forces globally. From 2026 to 2035, the Autonomous / AI-enabled Weapon Systems segment is projected to record the highest CAGR due to increased use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor fusion in modern-day combat systems.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region occupied the prominent market position within the Weapons & Ammunition industry at 45.24% revenue share in 2025 owing to its strong defense expenditure, extensive acquisition initiatives, and continuous upgrades of its military equipment across the US and Canada. It benefits from its strong defense production capability, extensive use of guided weapons, and regular ammunition replenishment.

In 2025, the market valuation of the U.S. Weapons And Ammunition Market was recorded as USD 23.43 billion, and this is forecast to increase to USD 63.16 billion in 2035, representing a CAGR of 10.74% during the period 2026–2035. The market for Weapons & Ammunition is growing rapidly because of the increased tensions in geopolitics, defense expenditure worldwide, and continuous modernization of armament stocks in key countries.

The Europe Weapons & Ammunition Market is estimated to be USD 14.92 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.76% during 2026–2035. The continent of Europe continues to be an essential player in the global market for firearms and ammunition due to the rise in the defense budget in the region spearheaded by NATO and also because of the demand that arises from the Ukraine conflict.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest-growing CAGR at 12.03% between 2026 and 2035. This has been facilitated by the fast military modernization process, geopolitical tensions, and the rising purchase of defense equipment from China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. The development of missile and ammunition programs has fostered self-sufficiency in the production of such products within the region.

Recent Developments:

2026: RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies) expanded production capacity for next-generation missile defense and precision-guided weapon systems in the United States to support rising U.S. DoD procurement cycles and replenishment of advanced munitions inventories.

RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies) expanded production capacity for next-generation missile defense and precision-guided weapon systems in the United States to support rising U.S. DoD procurement cycles and replenishment of advanced munitions inventories. 2026: Lockheed Martin increased output of advanced missile systems, including precision strike and air defense platforms, through expanded manufacturing throughput and supply chain scaling initiatives aimed at meeting long-term NATO and Indo-Pacific defense demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DEFENSE PROCUREMENT & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand military procurement patterns, ammunition demand, precision-guided munition adoption, and deployment of advanced weapon systems across defense forces.

– helps you understand military procurement patterns, ammunition demand, precision-guided munition adoption, and deployment of advanced weapon systems across defense forces. COMBAT EFFECTIVENESS & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate weapon readiness, strike accuracy, response times, ammunition utilization, and battlefield performance improvements enabled by modern systems.

– helps you evaluate weapon readiness, strike accuracy, response times, ammunition utilization, and battlefield performance improvements enabled by modern systems. WEAPON MODERNIZATION & TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you identify adoption of AI-enabled targeting, smart ammunition, sensor fusion, autonomous weapon systems, and network-centric warfare technologies.

– helps you identify adoption of AI-enabled targeting, smart ammunition, sensor fusion, autonomous weapon systems, and network-centric warfare technologies. DEFENSE SPENDING & STRATEGIC DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you assess how regional military budgets, modernization programs, and geopolitical developments influence procurement cycles and market growth.

– helps you assess how regional military budgets, modernization programs, and geopolitical developments influence procurement cycles and market growth. ADVANCED WEAPONS DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE – helps you track investments and innovation in hypersonic weapons, autonomous combat systems, digitally guided missiles, and next-generation defense platforms.

– helps you track investments and innovation in hypersonic weapons, autonomous combat systems, digitally guided missiles, and next-generation defense platforms. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DEFENSE ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key manufacturers through defense contracts, product portfolios, modernization programs, strategic partnerships, and recent technological developments.

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Weapons and Ammunition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 59.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 162.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.92% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments By Product Type (Ammunition (small, medium, large caliber; missile & rocket ammo), Artillery Weapons, Missiles & Rocket Systems, Small Arms, Explosives & Ordnance)



By End User (Military / Defense Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Homeland Security & Border Security, Civilian / Commercial (hunting, sport shooting))



By Platform (Land-Based Systems, Airborne Systems, Naval Systems, Unmanned Systems (UAV/UGV weapon integration))



By Technology (Conventional Weapons Systems, Precision-Guided Munitions (PGM), Smart Ammunition Systems, Autonomous / AI-enabled Weapon Systems, Advanced Fire-Control & Targeting Systems) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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