Lakeland Capital Welcomes 2026 Summer Interns

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Capital , a Charleston-based private, multifamily investment company active in select East Coast markets, is pleased to announce that its third summer internship class has commenced with Andrew Van Stone and Nathan Cobery.

Andrew and Nate will both focus on acquisitions, while also supporting ongoing initiatives across multiple functions to gain hands-on experience and invaluable insight into the overall multifamily investment and management business. Throughout the program, they will work alongside Lakeland Capital’s leadership team and receive structured feedback during weekly touchpoints. The 2026 summer internship program will culminate with Andrew and Nate delivering a set of actionable investment and operational recommendations.

“Our internship program has become a source of great pride throughout the firm because we recognize the importance of providing a pathway to early-career opportunities for aspiring real estate professionals,” said Alexander R. Westra, managing partner at Lakeland Capital. “We are pleased to welcome Andrew and Nate to Lakeland Capital and look forward to their contributions and unique perspectives on how we can continue to strengthen our integrated approach to driving value for investors and the communities we serve.”

Andrew is a rising junior at Harvard University and a member of the men’s varsity lacrosse team. He is also involved with Harvard’s real estate investment group and previously worked as a volunteer to support underprivileged families in Philadelphia. Andrew is expected to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 2028.

Nate is also a rising junior at Harvard University, where he is a starting member of the men’s varsity lacrosse team, scoring 25 goals during the past season. Nate is an active member of the financial analyst club and works as a mentor for youth and high school athletes. He is expected to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in economics in 2028 as well.

The summer internship program at Lakeland Capital commenced in 2024, and hires have been made solely through referrals. Previous interns have since found full-time employment at firms such as Newmark Group, Federal Capital Partners and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Lakeland Capital has grown its team so far this year with key hires specializing in investor relations and asset management. In 2025, the firm also launched Patterdale Management, a full-service property management firm, to deliver institutional-grade service with a community-focus for its apartment units.

About Lakeland Capital

Founded in 2018, Lakeland Capital is a leader in multifamily investment and management. With a growing investment portfolio that includes more than 1,000 rental apartment units, 10,000+ square feet of commercial space, and more than $250 million in transactions, the firm seeks high-risk-adjusted returns by investing in existing multifamily assets through which it can add value with physical and operational improvement. Lakeland Capital is setting the industry standard through its long-term approach that creates a better place for tenants to live while preserving capital and generating above market returns for investors.

Media Contact:

Nick Westra

Director of Research and Media

nick.westra@lakelandcapital.com