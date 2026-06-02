Hydrafacial Introduces HydraScalp® with Keravive™ as Next Evolution in Scalp Health

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinHealth Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global medical aesthetics company and home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced a refresh of its clinically supported Keravive™ scalp treatment as HydraScalp® with Keravive™, marking the next evolution in its scalp health offering.

HydraScalp with Keravive is a professional, non-invasive, in-office treatment powered by Hydrafacial’s proprietary Vortex-Fusion™ Technology and Keravive biomimetic peptides to deeply cleanse, exfoliate and nourish the scalp. By removing buildup and delivering targeted key ingredients to the scalp, the treatment helps create an optimal scalp environment for fuller, healthier-looking hair.

The enhanced treatment introduces newly engineered Purify™ and Nourish™ treatment tips, designed specifically for the scalp to improve contact, suction, exfoliation, and serum delivery. Together, these advancements help enhance treatment precision, streamline provider experience, and deliver more consistent, visible scalp and hair results.

“We’re seeing a surge in demand for scalp health and hair thinning solutions, with consumers looking for options beyond over-the-counter and invasive treatments,” said Whitney Cypes, Chief Brand and Clinical Innovation Officer of SkinHealth Systems. “Our refreshed HydraScalp with Keravive treatment fills that gap, delivering a non-invasive, no-downtime experience that’s both comfortable and results-driven. By leveraging the Hydrafacial platform, we’re enabling providers to treat the scalp with the same precision and consistency as the skin.”

Consumer interest in scalp health continues to rise, with 73 percent of consumers reporting concerns related to scalp condition and hair growth, and 76 percent of those consumers expressing interest in an in-office treatment to address their concerns¹. As more consumers seek non-invasive options that support scalp health and overall hair appearance, HydraScalp with Keravive offers a zero-downtime treatment designed to help remove buildup and hydrate a dry scalp.

HydraScalp with Keravive treatment is supported by clinical findings showing²:

75% saw improved hair fullness after 8 weeks, 2 treatments and daily use of take-home peptide complex spray

82% said their hair looked healthier, shinier after 3 treatments over the course of 3 months

6 times more hydrated scalp after one treatment

Visible reduction in skin dryness, flaking and roughness after one treatment

HydraScalp with Keravive treatments follow a three-step protocol: Purify, to remove buildup; Nourish, to hydrate the scalp with peptides and growth factor-inspired ingredients; and Boost, a daily regimen with a take-home peptide complex spray to help maintain results between treatments. HydraScalp with Keravive is available as a single treatment; for optimal results, a series of three treatments is recommended.

“We’re seeing a growing recognition that the scalp is simply an extension of your skin, and it deserves the same level of care,” said Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Corey Hartman. “Optimal hair health truly begins with optimal scalp health. Factors like lifestyle, environmental exposure, and even the products you use can have a major impact on your scalp health and, in turn, hair growth. Supporting the scalp through consistent cleansing and hydration helps create the right foundation for healthy hair, and treatments like the Hydrafacial HydraScalp with Keravive can help remove buildup, replenish hydration, and promote a balanced scalp environment over time.”

HydraScalp with Keravive is now available at select Hydrafacial providers nationwide. For more information and to find a provider near you, visit hydrafacial.com/find-a-hydrafacialist.

¹ NewBeauty Beauty Engine Survey, January 2026 (N=1,464)

² Skintuition Report Volume 3 from BeautyHealth, 2025

³ HydraScalp MOA Study. Preliminary Findings. Hydrafacial LLC. Data on file. 2026.

About SkinHealth Systems

SkinHealth Systems (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global medical aesthetics company delivering an integrated ecosystem of clinically proven solutions designed to help consumers achieve superior skin health and support the success of providers. Anchored by Hydrafacial™, a leading and widely requested professional skincare treatment, and supported by complementary offerings including SkinStylus™ microneedling and HydraScalp® with Keravive™, SkinHealth Systems combines advanced device technology, proprietary consumables, and clinical validation to deliver trusted treatment experiences through an omnichannel network of providers worldwide. Learn more at skinhealthsystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn. Local providers can be found at hydrafacial.com/find-a-hydrafacialist.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding SkinHealth Systems Inc.’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside SkinHealth Systems Inc.’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: SkinHealth Systems Inc.’s ability to manage growth; SkinHealth Systems Inc.’s ability to execute its business plan; consumers’ perception of scalp health, scalp concerns, and overall hair health trends; the success of HydraScalp with Keravive’s launch and how its products are received amongst consumers and providers; potential litigation involving SkinHealth Systems Inc.; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that SkinHealth Systems Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC such as on a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SkinHealth Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Press: jburchette@devriesglobal.com

Source: SkinHealth Systems

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