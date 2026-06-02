Alamar Biosciences Makes Home-Collected Fingerstick Samples Compatible with Ultra High-Sensitivity, Multiplex Proteomics

Fremont, CA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today launched the NULISA™ Dried Blood Spot (DBS) Extraction Kit, enabling researchers to run NULISA assays on microsamples collected at home, unlocking longitudinal and decentralized translational study designs in neurology, inflammation, and population health that cannot be supported by venous blood draws alone.

“This launch reflects our commitment to making proteomics more accessible for population-based screening programs,” said Dr. Yuling Luo, founder, chief executive officer and chair of Alamar. “By combining the NULISA platform’s attomolar sensitivity with a standardized extraction workflow for microsamples, we are empowering researchers to unlock high-quality multiplexed proteomic data from remotely collected samples that were previously out of reach.”

Dried blood spot sampling turns a few drops of blood into a dried, ambient-shippable specimen. That collection model can reach participants outside major research centers, reduce dependence on scheduled phlebotomy, and make repeat sampling more practical in studies that follow people over time. For proteomics, it has been challenging for researchers to recover protein signals from extremely small sample volumes, across different collection devices, without losing the low-abundance biology they are trying to measure.

The NULISA DBS Extraction Kit addresses these challenges with a standardized workflow for multiplex protein measurement from blood samples, collected on remote sampling devices and shipped at ambient temperature. The workflow connects remote sample collection to Alamar’s NULISA technology, enabling ultra-sensitive detection of low-abundance protein biomarkers in non-invasive biofluids.

The NULISA platform offers ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, a broad dynamic range, and automated workflows. In validation studies, Alamar demonstrated 85–95% target detectability across its NULISA CNS and Inflammation panels on most supported microsampling platforms.

“The ability to generate high-quality proteomic data from a fingerstick blood sample is a transformative capability for population studies and longitudinal research,” said Dr. Amanda Heslegrave, UCL, UK DRI, co-lead Biomarker Factory. “A standardized extraction workflow like the NULISA DBS Extraction Kit makes it practical to integrate microsampling into remote collection protocols without sacrificing sensitivity or reproducibility.”

The combination of the ARGO™ HT instrument design and the simplified collection and transport of dried blood spot microsamples unlocks proteomics in settings where it hasn't been practical, such as specialty clinics, regional labs, and point-of-care environments. The NULISA DBS Extraction Kit standardizes protein extraction across dried blood spot and dried plasma spot microsamples collected on leading third-party microsampling devices, including Capitainer, Telimmune, Mitra, and Tasso.

The NULISA DBS Extraction Kit is now available. For more information about the NULISA DBS Extraction Kit and Alamar’s full portfolio of precision proteomic solutions, visit www.alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as “Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states.

Forward Looking Statements

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