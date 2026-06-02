Tessa Dairy Machinery Launches 3A Certified Commercial Cream Separator Line for U.S. Dairy Producers

LAS VEGAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessa Dairy Machinery Inc., a U.S.-based supplier of dairy processing equipment and complete milk processing lines, has launched a new line of 3A Sanitary certified commercial cream separators now available to dairy farms, creameries, and commercial dairy plants across the United States. The TS-100, TS-200, and TS-300 models are ready to connect to any existing dairy setup — no installation team required — and are fully compliant with federal PMO regulations and 3A Sanitary Standards, with prices starting from $6,000.

The launch directly addresses a compliance gap in the U.S. dairy equipment market. Many cream separators currently available — including popular imported models — are not 3A certified and do not meet the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) requirements that apply to Grade A dairy operations in all 50 states. Producers using non-certified equipment risk failing state dairy inspections and losing their Grade A permit.

“A lot of small dairy producers buy a cream separator online, plug it in, and only find out it’s not PMO compliant when a state inspector shows up,” said Alon Nisenblat, Sales and Marketing Director, Tessa Dairy Machinery Inc. “The TS series solves that problem. It’s a commercial-grade, 3A certified separator that any Grade A dairy producer can order, connect to their existing setup, and start running — with full confidence it will pass inspection.”





THREE MODELS — BUILT FOR EVERY SCALE OF COMMERCIAL DAIRY OPERATION

The Tessa TS cream separator line offers three capacity options designed to match U.S. commercial dairy operations at every stage of growth. All three models connect directly to standard dairy plumbing with no specialist installation required.

TS-100 — 100 gallons (350 liters) per hour. Designed for small commercial creameries, farmstead dairy operations, and goat milk producers. The ideal starting point for producers entering commercial cream separation. Starting from $6,000.

TS-200 — 200 gallons (750 liters) per hour. Built for growing dairy operations expanding cream production capacity, processing between 1,500 and 2,000 gallons per shift.

TS-300 — 300 gallons (1,100 liters) per hour. For larger commercial creameries and dairy processing plants requiring continuous, high-volume cream separation at full commercial scale.

All three models are constructed entirely from 304 stainless steel — including the bowl, disc stack, and all milk contact surfaces — meeting the surface finish, drainability, and cleanability requirements of 3A Sanitary Standards. Every unit ships with full 3A certification documentation, so producers have everything they need when a state dairy inspector visits.

PLUG-AND-PLAY SETUP — NO INSTALLATION TEAM REQUIRED

The TS series is designed for straightforward self-installation. Each unit connects directly to standard dairy plumbing and is supplied with full setup documentation and operator instructions. Most producers are up and running within hours of delivery — no specialist installation team or site visit required.

Select models are available from stock for immediate shipping. Standard lead time is approximately 2 months from order confirmation. Financing is available for qualified buyers.

FULLY CERTIFIED FOR U.S. AND CANADIAN COMMERCIAL DAIRY OPERATIONS

The TS-100, TS-200, and TS-300 are certified to 3A Sanitary Standards and compliant with the U.S. Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) and Canadian CSA requirements — covering Grade A dairy operations across all 50 U.S. states and Canada. CE certification is included for producers supplying international markets.

For full specifications, pricing, and availability, visit tessadm.com/equipment/cream-separator. For producers building a complete dairy processing line, Tessa’s full range of dairy processing equipment is available at tessadm.com/equipment.

ABOUT TESSA DAIRY MACHINERY INC.

Tessa Dairy Machinery Inc. is a U.S.-based supplier of dairy processing equipment and turnkey milk processing lines, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. With over 40 years of industry experience, the company designs, supplies, and commissions custom dairy processing solutions for operations from small artisan creameries to large commercial dairy plants. All equipment is certified to 3A Sanitary Standards, PMO, CE, and CSA requirements. Tessa serves clients across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Media Contact

Business Name: Tessa Dairy Machinery Inc.

Address: 1415 S. Arville Street, Suite 104, Las Vegas, Nevada 89102

Website: tessadm.com/equipment/cream-separator

Contact Person: Alon Nisenblat, Sales and Marketing Director

Email: Sales@tessadm.com

Phone: East Coast: (347) 322-0443 | West Coast: (213) 210-4079

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