Photodynamic Therapy Market to Cross USD 7.7 Bn by 2031, Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Cancer & Dermatology Treatments to Drive Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the photodynamic therapy market size is valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2026, up from USD 5.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.79 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.31% during the 2026–2031 forecast period, supported by rising demand for targeted therapeutic approaches that offer improved clinical outcomes with reduced damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The market expansion is being driven by increasing adoption of photodynamic therapy in oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and other specialized therapeutic applications.

Market growth is fueled by the increasing burden of cancer and chronic skin conditions worldwide. Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing photodynamic therapy as a treatment option for selected cancers, actinic keratosis, acne, and other dermatological disorders. The therapy’s ability to selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic side effects is contributing to broader clinical acceptance. Growing awareness among patients regarding minimally invasive treatment alternatives is also supporting market expansion.

The market is further benefiting from increasing research activities, rising investments in oncology innovation, and expanding adoption of personalized treatment approaches. Growing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare institutions are accelerating product development and supporting the introduction of advanced photodynamic therapy solutions. As healthcare systems continue to emphasize early diagnosis and targeted interventions, demand for photodynamic therapy is expected to strengthen globally.

Photodynamic Therapy Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the photodynamic therapy market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing cancer screening programs, strong research investments, and early adoption of innovative therapeutic technologies.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by growing awareness regarding minimally invasive treatment options, favorable healthcare systems, and increasing utilization of photodynamic therapy across oncology and dermatology applications.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising cancer incidence, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of advanced treatment technologies across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Photodynamic Therapy Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Therapeutic Approaches

Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing photodynamic therapy to provide targeted treatment while minimizing complications, recovery time, and damage to healthy tissues.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says “As photodynamic therapy continues to evolve across clinical applications, stakeholders require a clear view of demand patterns, competitive activity, and adoption trends. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research framework grounded in primary industry engagement and rigorous data validation, helping decision-makers assess market developments with greater confidence than reports that rely predominantly on secondary sources.”

Advancements in Photosensitizers and Light Delivery Technologies

Ongoing innovations in photosensitizing agents and light-based treatment systems are improving therapeutic effectiveness and expanding the scope of clinical applications.

Photodynamic Therapy Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Photosensitizer Drugs

First Generation



Second Generation Third-generation / Targeted Nano Generation



Devices & Light Sources

Diode Lasers



LED Array



Lamps & Other Light Sources



By Application

Oncology

Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer



Actinic Keratosis



Head & Neck / Oral Cavity Cancer



Lung & Esophageal Cancer



Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Antimicrobial / Aesthetics

By End User (Value)

Hospitals

Dermatology & Skin-Cancer Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America

United States



Canada



Mexico



Europe

Germany



United Kingdom



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America

Brazil



Argentina





Rest of South America



Middle East and Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/photodynamic-therapy-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Photodynamic Therapy Market Competitive Outlook

The photodynamic therapy market features pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and specialty healthcare technology providers focusing on expanding therapeutic applications and improving treatment outcomes. Market participants are investing in advanced photosensitizers, innovative light delivery systems, and research collaborations to strengthen their market presence. Product innovation, regulatory approvals, and strategic partnerships continue to shape competitive dynamics within the industry.

Major Companies in the Photodynamic Therapy Market include:

Galderma S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Biofrontera AG

Thorlabs, Inc.

Quest PharmaTech Inc.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Size

The nuclear medicine radioisotopes market is expected to grow from USD 7.74 billion in 2026 to USD 12.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of nuclear medicine procedures, rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and growing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes in healthcare settings.



Optogenetics Market Trends

The optogenetics market is expected to grow from USD 626.49 million in 2026 to USD 729.29 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing neuroscience research activities, growing interest in understanding neural circuits, and rising investments in advanced life science research tools and techniques.



Bone Growth Stimulator Market Share

The bone growth stimulator market is estimated to grow from USD 1.44 billion in 2026 to USD 1.86 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing incidence of fractures and orthopedic disorders, rising demand for non-invasive treatment options, and growing adoption of bone healing technologies in orthopedic care.

Read about Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.