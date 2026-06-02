GNSS Chip Market Expected to Reach US$ 9.17 Billion by 2031

New York, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners, published its latest market intelligence report on the Global GNSS Chip Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 5,241.18 million in 2024, is projected to reach US$ 9,169.65 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% over the 2025 - 2031 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with C-suite executives, OEM engineers, procurement heads, and policy analysts across more than 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) chips enable precise location tracking and navigation across industries. GNSS chips power the functionality of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and other satellite systems, from automotive and consumer electronics to logistics, agriculture, and defense. As businesses rely on real-time data for operational efficiency and automation, demand for high-accuracy positioning solutions continues to accelerate.

The Navstar GPS is an all-weather, space-based navigation system developed by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to meet the demands of the US military forces and accurately determine their position, velocity, and time in a standard reference system anywhere on or near the Earth. The deployment of GNSS-based Positive Train Control systems in the US has driven initial shipments in North America. Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, and Skyworks Solutions are among the key GNSS chip manufacturers in the country.

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Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: Asia Pacific is forecast to account for over 35% of global market share by 2031, led by the China, India and Japan.

Asia Pacific is forecast to account for over 35% of global market share by 2031, led by the China, India and Japan. North America: North America holds the second-largest share at over 30%, with the US market projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR through 2031.

North America holds the second-largest share at over 30%, with the US market projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR through 2031. Dominant Segment: Smartphones retains the largest device segment share globally.

Smartphones retains the largest device segment share globally. Fastest-Growing Segment: Navigation & Location Based Services registers the fastest CAGR at 8.9% driven by rising GNSS Chip technology investments.

Navigation & Location Based Services registers the fastest CAGR at 8.9% driven by rising GNSS Chip technology investments. Consumer electronics Growth: Consumer electronics GNSS Chips are witnessing rapid adoption as increasingly seek data-driven, scalable, and cost-efficient.

Primary Growth Driver: Soaring Use of GNSS Chip in Consumer Electronic Devices

Smartphones, smart wearables, digital cameras, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices use GNSS technology for mapping, geo-marketing, and navigation applications. GNSS chips are integrated into these devices to offer precise locations to users while running, walking, or driving. This feature has led to increasing adoption of location-based services (LBS) and applications depending on the 4G network solution. Market players are developing GNSS-based wearable devices. In June 2022, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, announced the release of its LC76G module, a compact single-band ultra-low power GNSS module featuring fast and accurate location performance. In July 2022, the US chip supplier Qualcomm released two new system-on-chip (SoC) platforms—the Snapdragon W5+ and W5—for wearable devices such as smartwatches. It uses the GNSS for GPS connectivity.. In January 2025, u-blox launched the UBX-M10150-CC, a GNSS chip designed for wearable devices. It offers size, power efficiency, and performance advancements for battery-powered devices.

Personal Navigation Devices: A High-Value Device

The Personal navigation devices segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Personal navigation devices (PND) are portable devices specifically built to run road navigation applications. Mobile navigation devices receive GPS signals to determine location, and the signal covers many electronic devices such as handheld portable receivers, in-car portable GPS, and commercial fleet management devices. These devices use computing power and data stored in memory, such as road maps, points of interest, and topographic information, to convert the data of location, speed, and time into a usable display format.

Segment Analysis

Navigation and Location Based Services - Market-Leading Device Segment

Navigation consists of four general categories: land navigation, marine navigation, aeronautic navigation, and space navigation. Navigation systems are deployed mainly in vehicles for tracking purposes and to display movements on maps that offer information on speed, location, direction, nearby streets, and points of interest. Route planning and turn-by-turn instructions enabled by GNSS through a consumer electronic device focus on controlling and monitoring the movement of a vehicle or fleet. These instructions are beneficial for pedestrians as well as drivers.

Consumer electronics- Fastest-Growing at 9.3% CAGR

GNSS chips in consumer electronics support precise positioning, navigation, and location-based functionality across connected devices. These chips are widely integrated into smartphones, smartwatches, fitness trackers, tablets, and portable gaming systems to improve real-time tracking accuracy and user experience. Rising consumer preference for connected and mobility-focused devices continues to strengthen segment expansion across global markets.

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Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific - Fastest-Growing Market

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at over 9.9% CAGR by 2031. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India continue investing in smart infrastructure, autonomous mobility solutions, and advanced telecommunications networks. Rising penetration of smartphones, wearable devices, and vehicle navigation systems is further supporting regional market expansion. Governments and technology companies across the region are also strengthening satellite navigation capabilities and location-based service ecosystems. Integration of GNSS chips within logistics management, agriculture monitoring, and intelligent transportation systems is gaining wider industry acceptance. Rapid urbanization and continued digital transformation initiatives are expected to create favorable conditions for long-term market development across Asia Pacific.

North America - Sustained by Federal Investment

The North America GNSS Chip market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In terms of revenue, North America accounted for a significant share of the global GNSS Chip market in 2024. Strong adoption of connected mobility technologies, autonomous systems, and advanced positioning solutions across industrial sectors continues supporting regional market progression. Increasing deployment of GNSS-enabled applications in automotive, defense, and consumer electronics industries also contributes to steady product demand. The region benefits from established satellite navigation infrastructure and strong presence of semiconductor and technology companies involved in chipset innovation. Enterprises are increasingly incorporating GNSS-enabled tracking and mapping solutions to improve operational visibility and asset management efficiency. Expansion of smart transportation systems and next-generation wireless communication technologies further strengthens the market outlook across North America.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Increasing Use of IoT Technology in Autonomous Vehicles: IoT technologies help the automotive industry create advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connected car solutions, in-vehicle infotainment systems, and navigation and telematics solutions. Navigation systems are deployed in vehicles for tracking purposes and displaying maps that offer information about speed, location, direction, nearby streets, and points of interest. IoT-enabled cars have GNSS chips integrated into them, which help drivers drive efficiently, and concerned agencies can track their location during emergencies.

Concerns Related to Jamming and Spoofing Attacks: Advances in technology give rise to risks, particularly in digital technology. Weak GNSS/GPS signals are prone to interference. There are two ways the interference happens—signal jamming or signal spoofing. The interference on frequencies from outside sources is known as GNSS/GPS jamming.

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Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)



Taoglas Launches Ultra-Compact Dual-Band L1/L5 GNSS Antenna

In May 2026, Taoglas introduced the GVLB208 Series, a dual-band L1/L5 stacked patch antenna in a 20 x 20 x 8 mm footprint — one of the smallest packages available for concurrent L1/L5 operation. The series is the first in a new family of ultra-compact GNSS antennas from the company.

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u-blox launches first triple-band GNSS module for fast-scaling robotics

In May 2025, u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, expanded its ZED form-factor portfolio with the launch of the ZED-F20P, a new L1/L2/L5 triple-band GNSS module designed for high precision applications in ground and air robotics. The ZED-F20P provides OEMs deploying fleets of ground robots, drone light shows, and other dynamic autonomous platforms with centimeter-level RTK and PPP-RTK positioning, fast convergence times, and integrated security features.

Leading GNSS Chip Companies

Company Profile Qualcomm Inc Leading semiconductor company offering advanced GNSS chipsets for smartphones, automotive navigation, IoT devices, and connected mobility applications. Broadcom Inc Major GNSS chipset provider delivering high-precision positioning solutions for consumer electronics, industrial systems, and wireless communication devices. Septentrio NV Specializes in high-precision GNSS positioning technologies for industrial automation, autonomous systems, and surveying applications. Trimble Inc Provides GNSS-based positioning and navigation technologies supporting agriculture, construction, transportation, and geospatial industries. Furuno Electric Co Ltd Develops GNSS-enabled marine navigation and positioning systems for commercial shipping, fisheries, and industrial operations. MediaTek Inc Supplies integrated GNSS chip solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, automotive electronics, and smart consumer products. STMicroelectronics NV Offers low-power GNSS chipsets and positioning technologies for automotive, industrial, and IoT-enabled electronic applications. Skyworks Solutions Inc Develops wireless connectivity and GNSS-related semiconductor solutions supporting connected devices and communication systems. Quectel Wireless Solutions Co Ltd Provides GNSS modules and positioning technologies for smart transportation, logistics tracking, and industrial IoT applications. u-blox Holding AG. Specializes in GNSS positioning chips and wireless communication modules for automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics markets.





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The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection, including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses, with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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