Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Private Offering of $450 Million Of Senior Notes Due 2034

COLMAR, Pa., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, announced today the commencement of a private offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2034 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at pricing.

The Notes will be guaranteed by each of Dorman’s existing and future wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries that is a guarantor or other obligor under its credit agreement and certain other indebtedness, subject to certain exceptions.

Dorman intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay indebtedness under existing credit facilities and, to the extent of any remainder, for general corporate purposes.

The offering of the Notes will be made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), only to investors who are reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “intends,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control). Such risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among other things: the terms of and completion of the offering of the Notes, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering, competition in and the evolution of the motor vehicle aftermarket industry and financial and economic factors, such as our level of indebtedness, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update any of the information in this document, including but not limited to any situation where any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Alex Whitelam, VP, Investor Relations

awhitelam@dormanproducts.com

(445) 448-9522