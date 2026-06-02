Inventiva Announces Trading Resumption of its Ordinary Shares on Euronext Paris

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), June 2, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced the trading resumption of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris as from 3:30 p.m. CEST.

Trading of the ordinary shares of the Company was halted, at the Company’s request, on June 2, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. CEST, in the context of the previously announced Debt Financing Transaction and Offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States (each representing one new ordinary share of the Company with a nominal value of €0.01).

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Media Relations



Pascaline Clerc: media@inventivapharma.com



Mark Corbae: inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com



Investor Relations



David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com



Patricia L. Bank: patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com





Important Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed trading halt. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements.

Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Disclaimers

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

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