Symbiotic Unveils Liquid Lane for Instant Redemptions of Tokenized Assets

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbiotic, the collateral markets platform backed by Paradigm, Pantera, and Coinbase Ventures, is announcing the launch of Liquid Lane, an instant redemption product for tokenized real-world assets.

The launch targets one of the largest structural bottlenecks in onchain finance: liquidity. The tokenized asset market has grown to more than $320 billion , yet most non-stablecoin products, including tokenized treasuries, credit, and funds, still rely on redemption windows ranging from 60 to 180 days. Without a reliable instant redemption infrastructure, institutional allocators price in a liquidity premium or choose not to participate. For issuers, that means constrained distribution and slower AUM growth. Liquid Lane solves both.

Liquid Lane replaces delayed redemption systems with a competitive onchain settlement network. Redemption requests are routed to KYC-verified market makers that participate through a request-for-quote (RFQ) process, responding in real time or via pre-configured parameters. Winning bids settle in a single transaction, delivering USDC instantly to redeemers while transferring the tokenized asset position to the market maker.

"The RWA market crossed $33 billion, but most of those assets still can't be redeemed on demand, and redemption infrastructure never caught up with the growth of the market itself. Most attempts to solve the problem relied on issuers holding large amounts of idle capital as liquidity buffers, sacrificing yield efficiency while still failing to fully solve settlement friction. Institutions understand that, which is why liquidity gets priced at a premium, requires bespoke offchain incentives, dedicated funding, or, in many cases, never arrives at all. Liquid Lane changes the economics by using a shared capital base across multiple issuers and redemption flows, with collateral that continues earning between settlement events and recalls automatically when liquidity is needed. That is what collateral markets are built for." - Misha Putiatin , co-founder of Symbiotic.

Unlike isolated liquidity pools, Liquid Lane is a shared collateral product. Capital can support multiple issuers and asset types simultaneously rather than sitting in siloed pools waiting for redemption events. That capital also remains productive between settlement obligations. Vault collateral is deployed into blue-chip only lending protocols, like Morpho and Aave, then automatically recalled when redemption requests trigger. This structure allows Liquid Lane to offer yields that isolated liquidity solutions cannot match. Depositors earn from three sources at once: redemption spreads generated through settlement activity, lending yield earned between settlement events, and yield from exposure to Symbiotic applications, which are onchain financial products that source committed capital from Symbiotic vaults. The same committed capital that settles redemptions can also underwrite financial obligations across those applications, meaning capital is designed to stay productive rather than sit idle. Institutions, trading firms, DAOs, and protocols can become curators, allocate capital across multiple issuers from a single vault, and define their own allocation and risk parameters.

Fasanara Capital , the $6 billion institutional asset manager behind mGLOBAL diversified credit, is the first vault curator. Avantgarde Finance , Barter , and Kpk join as launch curators. Midas is the first integrated issuer. RedStone Settle bridges Symbiotic liquidity with atomic lending market liquidations, extending Liquid Lane beyond redemptions into broader collateral settlement flows across tokenized finance.

Across tokenization markets, institutions are starting to move past simple wrapper products and toward infrastructure built for continuous settlement, composability, and real onchain capital efficiency. Liquid Lane is built for that next phase. Instead of sitting in isolated products with long redemption cycles, tokenized assets can be used as active collateral across lending markets, leverage systems, and other onchain financial applications.

Liquid Lane is part of Symbiotic’s broader collateral markets strategy. In this model, curators manage vaults of yield-generating collateral that back financial obligations, with episodic or time-locked liquidity. The collateral generates yield between obligation events, without compromising its availability when an enforcement is triggered.

About Symbiotic

Symbiotic powers collateral markets, where capital is committed to financial obligations and enforced by code. It backs products across credit, insurance, stablecoins, and RWA. Symbiotic powers 80+ vaults, secures $552 million across 22 applications with 74,000+ active depositors, with Chainlink, Nexus Mutual, ether.fi, and Cap Labs live in production. Backed by Paradigm, Pantera, and Coinbase Ventures.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b43d366-ac33-4d72-a5dc-96650348ef0b