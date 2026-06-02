Bay Area Lyme Ventures Invests in Galaxy Diagnostics to Advance Tick-Borne Disease Testing

DURHAM, NC., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Diagnostics, a leader in advanced vector-borne disease testing, has announced a strategic investment from Bay Area Lyme Ventures, the newly launched impact investment fund created by Bay Area Lyme Foundation to accelerate innovation in Lyme and tick-borne disease diagnostics and therapeutics.

With reported tick-borne disease cases more than doubling in the United States over the past two decades, the investment underscores the growing urgency for more accurate and accessible diagnostic tools for complex vector-borne illnesses.

Founded by leaders in vector-borne disease research, Galaxy Diagnostics was created to address a critical gap in medicine: the detection of stealth pathogens that often go undiagnosed by conventional testing. The company has become known for advancing diagnostics designed to help providers better identify complex infections associated with Lyme and other vector-borne diseases.

Galaxy’s growing portfolio includes advanced molecular testing, antigen detection technologies, and diagnostic collaborations to translate emerging scientific discoveries from the lab into real-world clinical tools. Backed by hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with leading academic researchers, the company continues to advance new standards for precision in tick-borne disease diagnostics.

"We are honored to receive support from Bay Area Lyme Ventures at a critical moment for tick-borne disease diagnostics," said Nicole Bell, CEO of Galaxy Diagnostics. "Bay Area Lyme has funded much of the foundational research that Galaxy is now bringing to patients — the investment in Galaxy reflects their commitment to seeing those innovations through to the clinic, and to ensuring that better diagnostics actually reach the people who need them."

Bay Area Lyme Ventures was launched in 2025 as the first venture philanthropy fund dedicated to advancing Lyme disease solutions and supporting companies developing promising diagnostics and therapeutics nearing commercialization. The fund was established to help bridge the gap between scientific innovation and patient access.

“Galaxy Diagnostics represents exactly the kind of innovation Bay Area Lyme Ventures was created to support, building on the pioneering research and scientific leadership advanced by Bay Area Lyme Foundation to deliver solutions that can meaningfully improve the lives of patients facing complex tick-borne diseases,” said Linda Giampa, Founder and Managing Director of Bay Area Lyme Ventures. “For too long, patients and clinicians have struggled with limited diagnostic options and prolonged uncertainty. Galaxy’s commitment to advancing more precise, clinically meaningful testing aligns closely with our mission to accelerate breakthrough technologies that can transform care and bring better answers to patients faster.”

The investment comes as Galaxy continues to expand collaborations with leading researchers and institutions working to advance diagnostic technologies for vector-borne diseases. Earlier this year, Galaxy Diagnostics announced a licensing agreement with Virginia Tech to advance groundbreaking Borrelia peptidoglycan antigen detection research developed by Dr. Brandon L. Jutras — work funded in part by Bay Area Lyme Foundation— into Galaxy’s diagnostic innovation pipeline.

Through this investment, Galaxy Diagnostics plans to continue advancing research, expanding access to its innovative testing technologies, and supporting clinicians seeking more comprehensive diagnostic insights for patients with suspected tick and vector-borne illness.

About Galaxy Diagnostics

Galaxy Diagnostics is dedicated to advancing diagnostics for vector-borne diseases through rigorous science and clinically meaningful innovation. Galaxy’s testing solutions aim to help clinicians and patients move beyond uncertainty by improving detection strategies for Lyme disease and associated infections. For more information visit www.galaxydx.com .

About Bay Area Lyme Ventures

As the only venture philanthropy fund devoted to advancing solutions for Lyme disease, Bay Area Lyme Ventures, a bold, new impact fund developed by Bay Area Lyme Foundation, is designed to fast-track the most promising Lyme and tick-borne disease diagnostics and therapeutics to market, ensuring that these vital solutions reach patients who need them most. Read their press release here .

Media Contact:

Galaxy Diagnostics

Alex Moresco

Phone: 630-338-2385

Email: alex@amorescopr.com

Bay Area Lyme Ventures

Tara DiMilia

Phone: 908-369-7168

Tara.DiMilia@tmstrat.com