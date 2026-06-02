GlobalFoundries completes acquisition of Synopsys’ Processor IP Solutions Business, delivering a holistic technology platform for Physical AI

MALTA, N.Y., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced the completion of its previously-announced acquisition of Synopsys’ ARC Processor IP Solutions business. Combined with MIPS, by GF, the acquisition establishes GF as a technology partner offering customers a software-to-silicon capability purpose built for Physical AI. Synopsys retains and continues to expand its broad portfolio of interface and foundation IP, while GF assumes ownership and stewardship of the ARC processor IP business. MIPS combined with ARC brings together RISC-V processor IP, software tools, custom design and advanced manufacturing into a single offering, while also expanding GF’s engineering depth with world-class processor and AI talent to accelerate innovation.

“Physical AI is driving tighter integration of compute, software and process technology and customers need a partner who can support them across all three together,” said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS, by GF. “With MIPS and ARC united, GF delivers the software, IP and custom silicon capabilities our customers need to build differentiated, application-specific solutions across automotive, industrial robotics and embedded systems, enabling us to operate as a holistic technology partner and engage throughout the design cycle.”

Agentic AI is rapidly extending beyond the data center into the physical world, driving new physical AI and autonomous platforms across automotive radar and advanced driver-assistance systems to industrial robotics, smart factories and the next generation of IoT devices. These systems must now sense, think, act and communicate in real time under tight power and latency constraints, making differentiated silicon spanning compute, AI acceleration, sensing and connectivity, critical to performance and adoption.

“As automotive and industrial systems become increasingly real-time and AI-driven, we need a technology partner that can bring together standards-based IP and optimized silicon design at scale, with the supply resilience our industry now requires,” said Thomas Schneid, VP of Automotive Software and Ecosystem, Infineon. “GlobalFoundries' combination of MIPS and ARC processor IP with its manufacturing scale provides companies strong end-to-end foundation to build differentiated, power-efficient solutions for next-generation intelligent systems.”

With the transaction complete, the ARC processor IP business becomes part of GF's expanding Physical AI portfolio within MIPS. Together, MIPS and ARC form a world-class RISC-V processor IP suite spanning high-performance, mid-range and ultra-low-power compute and AI cores, backed by more than 150 patents and a global ecosystem of over 300 IP customers. The acquired portfolio also includes the application-specific instruction set (ASIP) processor tools, ASIP Designer and ASIP Programmer, empowering customers to design and program custom processors tailored to their specific workloads. Paired with GF's design enablement, custom silicon capabilities, advanced software tools and global manufacturing footprint, customers gain a single partner from architecture to silicon, enabling early engagement, differentiated product development and faster time-to-market.

GF is working closely with Synopsys to ensure a smooth transition for employees, customers and partners. For more information about MIPS ARC processor solutions, visit mips.com/arc.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF’s talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit gf.com.

© 2026 GlobalFoundries Inc. GF®, GlobalFoundries®, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About MIPS

MIPS, by GlobalFoundries, is a leading provider of RISC-V IP, software and custom ASSP for physical AI platforms. With over 40 years of history in computing innovation and mission critical platforms, MIPS is uniquely positioned to advance the adoption of Physical AI in transportation, robotics, and other embedded markets. MIPS technology is based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture and uses virtual platforms to enable a modular, standards-based approach to workload-focused solutions. For more information visit mips.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

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