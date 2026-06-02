Wedbush Expands Equity Sales and Trading Team with Senior Promotion and Strategic Hires





PASADENA, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a leading financial services firm, today announced the expansion of its Equity Sales & Trading platform with the promotion of Joe Borruso to Managing Director, Head of Global Equities, and the addition of Michael Kaye as Managing Director of Equity Sales and Weston Boone as Managing Director of Equity Trading.

Together, the moves reflect Wedbush's continued commitment to building a best-in-class equities business with the talent, relationships, and expertise to serve clients across a rapidly evolving market landscape.

In his new role as MD, Head of Global Equities, Borruso will oversee investment strategy, trading, and cross-regional collaboration, with a focus on integrating data, technology, and fundamental research to deliver consistent performance for clients. Borruso previously served as COO and Global Head of Special Projects & Middle Office at Maybank Kim Eng, and began his career at Bear Stearns and JP Morgan, rising to Managing Director of International Equities.

"I'm excited to take on this role at such a pivotal time," said Borruso. "Our opportunity is not only to navigate global markets effectively, but to evolve how we invest, leveraging insights, technology, and teamwork to deliver long-term value for our clients."

Michael Kaye brings over 20 years of experience spanning trading, investing, and institutional sales across global markets. With deep expertise in digital assets and technology, he will serve institutional accounts and family offices with timely, in-depth perspectives on the digital ecosystem. Kaye has held roles at Deutsche Bank, Berenberg, Redburn, and BTIG, and most recently managed a digital asset fund in Miami.

Weston Boone joins with nearly 30 years of capital markets experience, focused on Financials and REITs. Known for his relationship-driven approach and ability to manage risk, he has built a career as a trusted problem solver for clients in sourcing liquidity. Boone previously held Managing Director roles at Stifel and Legg Mason, and began his career at Alex. Brown.

"Joe, Michael, and Weston are exactly the kind of people we want on our growing team. Deep relationships, sharp market instincts, and a client-first mindset,” said Burke Dempsey, EVP, Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets. “Joe has been a force of nature since he arrived, and the growth speaks for itself. We are expanding with purpose, and this is just the beginning."

The development of Wedbush's Equity Sales & Trading team underscores the firm's broader momentum and its commitment to attracting top-tier talent as it continues to grow its Capital Markets platform.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5fe00f8-1476-4cc1-8bca-79ff063df5eb