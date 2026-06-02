Newtek Bank, N.A. Hires Fuad Capric as Chief Real-Time Payments Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (“NewtekOne”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Newtek Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), has hired Fuad Capric as Chief Real-Time Payments Officer. Mr. Capric will focus on integrating the Bank’s recently added real-time payments functionality, which gives its commercial clients the ability to receive eligible payments in real time. Mr. Capric will report to NewtekOne’s Chief Executive Officer, Barry Sloane, and Chief Risk Officer, Taylor Quinn.

Mr. Capric has proven himself by executing large scale payment transformations, including enterprise-wide platform and wire system conversions, and brings over 20 years of experience leading enterprise payment strategy, operations, and transformation across all payment channels – ACH, wire, card, and digital. Most recently, at Flagstar Bank N.A., he led a team of over 80 professionals and oversaw the ACH, wire, debit card, treasury services, and digital payment ecosystems, which involved the processing of more than $275 billion of annual volume, including $250 billion in wire transfers, $20 billion in ACH transactions, and $5 billion in credit card volume. Mr. Capric was also responsible for strategic vendor management of Fiserv and payment networks and regulatory oversight across Reg E, NACHA, and fraud frameworks.

Barry Sloane commented, “We are pleased to welcome Fuad Capric as the new Chief Real-Time Payments Officer of Newtek Bank, N.A. We are positioning NewtekOne to redefine how independent business owners process payments and move money and believe our differentiated approach, unlike many traditional banks or fintechs, offers our clients a comprehensive, integrated solution for payment processing and financial management from a regulated financial institution.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “We have established a newly branded business model - “Newtek Real-Time Payment Solutions” – and re-branded our electronic payment processing subsidiary Newtek Merchant Solutions, LLC as “Newtek Real-Time Payment Solutions,” as businesses today are demanding instant payment functionality for sending and receiving money. Through this model, we aim to empower clients to process payments and send and receive money by credit card, debit card, ACH, or Fed wire without the complexity of traditional payment terminology. Our goal is to provide a complete, cost-effective menu of services, seamlessly integrated into accounting platforms and the Newtek Advantage® business portal, which includes our depository solution for small businesses and provides real-time analytics to help clients better understand their businesses.”

Mr. Sloane explained further, “Unlike many large U.S. banks, which reserve their best treasury management solutions and technology for Fortune 1000 clients, and many regional and community banks that typically offer low interest rates on business deposit accounts and charge excessive fees, we offer a lower cost, superior all-encompassing solution. The Newtek Advantage®, combined with our financial and business solutions verticals, can help our clients manage payroll, merchant services (card-present, card-not-present, and mobile), and real-time money movement with advanced analytics and direct integration to a Newtek Zero-Fee Business Banking® account, which is a real, zero-fee account without an asterisk."

Mr. Sloane concluded, “By connecting Newtek Merchant Solutions, now known as Newtek Real-Time Payment Solutions, our payment processor, and providing the small business customer with state-of-the-art technology, we have created the right formula of earning the privilege of holding client deposits below the risk-free rate and providing transactional capabilities and a complete set of financial solutions. In other words, we earn the right to hold clients’ depository balances and to send and receive funds for them. In addition, we give clients the Newtek Advantage®, which provides the customer with business data and analytics and the ability to move money in real time across all payment rails, which is a unique capability other banks do not offer.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.