MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Confirms First Subsurface Natural Hydrogen System in North America

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire — MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire (AINW), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “AI’s Power Crisis Is Accelerating a Potential $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Market,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/Udlai

Artificial intelligence is no longer constrained by software innovation alone. The next major bottleneck in the global AI race is rapidly becoming electricity, as hyperscale data centers consume power at levels few existing grids were designed to support. According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide data-center electricity consumption is projected to roughly double by 2030 to approximately 945 terawatt-hours, while AI-optimized data centers could more than quadruple their power consumption over the same period. In practical terms, compute demand is scaling far faster than new grid capacity can be built. At the same time, global attention is increasingly turning toward geologic hydrogen, a naturally occurring underground energy source that advocates believe could play a major role in the transition away from fossil fuels.

Within this rapidly advancing sector, MAX Power Mining Corp. has emerged as a leading public natural hydrogen company globally and has already confirmed the first subsurface natural hydrogen system in North America at its Lawson Project in Saskatchewan. As AI data center expansion accelerates global electricity demand, MAX Power is advancing commercial evaluation of natural hydrogen as a potential source of off-grid scalable clean baseload power for next-generation AI and distributed infrastructure systems, while leveraging AI-assisted exploration through its proprietary MAXX LEMI platform.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The company is a first mover in the rapidly growing natural hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of natural hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.MAXPowerMining.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MAXXF

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