BOXABL Focused on Mission to Produce Foldable, Factory-Built Homes Designed to Ship Almost Anywhere, Unpack On-Site

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire — BOXABL today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire (AINW), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “America’s Housing Crisis Fuels Demand for Affordable, Factory-Built Home Innovation,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/8olEg

The United States housing market is facing a growing affordability and supply crisis that traditional construction methods have struggled to solve. Housing inventory remains tight across much of the country, while rising mortgage rates, labor shortages and increasing construction costs continue pushing homeownership out of reach for many Americans. Millions of homes are still needed to meet current demand, and the shortage is affecting not only major cities but suburban and rural communities as well. As affordability pressures intensify, interest is growing faster, and more scalable alternatives to conventional homebuilding. Factory-built and modular-housing models are increasingly being viewed as part of the solution because they can reduce construction time and improve efficiency.

Against this backdrop, BOXABL has emerged with a mission focused on producing foldable, factory-built homes designed to ship nearly anywhere and unpack quickly on-site. The company, which has signed a definitive merger agreement with FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ: FGMC), is positioning itself at the intersection of housing innovation, advanced manufacturing and scalable residential development. As demand for affordable housing solutions continues to rise, BOXABL’s approach reflects a broader shift toward modernizing how homes are built and delivered.

About BOXABL

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL’s innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL’S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL’s facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120-square-foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation-setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units or larger single-family homes.

For more information, please visit https://www.boxabl.com/ir

About FG Merger II Corp.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

For more information, visit https://fgmerger.com/

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FGMC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/FGMC

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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