Snail Games Celebrates ARK’s Continued Expansion 11 Years After Launch

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today celebrates the 11-year anniversary of the ARK franchise, highlighting the game’s continued commercial momentum, expanding content roadmap, and long-term growth strategy for the ARK franchise.

More than a decade after its original launch, the ARK franchise continues to demonstrate strong player engagement and commercial performance across both legacy and next-generation experiences. During the first quarter of 2026, ARK: Survival Evolved (“ASE”) sold approximately 573,000 units, while ARK: Survival Ascended (“ASA”) sold approximately 1.4 million units globally. Player activity across the franchise also remained strong during the quarter. ASE recorded a peak DAU of 143,000, while ASA achieved a peak DAU of 188,000.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Jeremy Stieglitz, co-founder and co-creator of the ARK franchise, will appear at IGN Live in downtown Los Angeles on June 6, 2026, where he is expected to share exclusive new insights regarding upcoming ARK expansions.

Snail believes the breadth of ARK’s roadmap reflects its continued investment in extending the lifecycle of the ARK franchise through premium content. Since its original launch in 2015, the ARK franchise has grown into one of the most recognizable survival game IPs worldwide, spanning multiple titles, expansion packs, and platforms while cultivating a dedicated global player community. Eleven years later, it shows no signs of slowing down as ARK’s latest content roadmap includes multiple expansions, new content, and creator-focused initiatives scheduled throughout 2026 and 2027.

This includes the ARK Fantastic Tames Season 1 , which recently launched on May 20, 2026. The Burrowback tame was released at launch, with Cerberax and Enigmasaur scheduled for Q3 and Q4 2026, respectively. Alongside the launch of the ARK Fantastic Tames Season 1, ARK: Survival Ascended's May 2026 sale generated a 23.5x increase in average daily unit sales versus the immediately preceding non-sale period, demonstrating continued consumer demand and engagement across the franchise. The phased release strategy for Fantastic Tames is designed to extend player engagement throughout the content cycle, complementing upcoming DLC releases and supporting recurring revenue opportunities within the ARK ecosystem.

ARK Future Pipeline Outlook

ARK: Tides of Fortune (ASA DLC) - June 2026

ARK: Genesis Part 1 Remake (ASA DLC Remake) - June 2026

ARK: Dragontopia (ASA DLC) - December 2026

ARK: World Creators (ASA Content Creation Tool) - 2026

ARK: Survival of the Fittest (ASA Game Mode) - 2026

ARK: Atlantis (ASA DLC) - 2027

ARK: Galaxy Wars (ASA DLC) - 2027

ARK: Legacy of Santiago (ASA DLC) - 2027

As mentioned in last month's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders , with continued player engagement, a multi-year content roadmap, and ongoing franchise expansion initiatives, Snail Games believes ARK remains a long-term pillar within its portfolio and one of the industry’s most enduring survival gaming franchises.

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About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: the game’s continued commercial momentum; the ARK franchise continuing to demonstrate strong player engagement and commercial performance across both legacy and next-generation experiences; Jeremy Stieglitz, sharing exclusive new insights regarding upcoming ARK expansions; the breadth of ARK’s roadmap reflecting its continued investment in extending the lifecycle of the ARK franchise through premium content and ARK remaining a long-term pillar within the Company’s portfolio and one of the industry’s most enduring survival gaming.

Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the ARK franchise continuing to attract players and continuing its commercial momentum; acceptance of our titles in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our titles and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.