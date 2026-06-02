Bottomline Launches Pilot Fraud Intelligence Exchange with Leading Banks

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced it has begun piloting a new Fraud Intelligence Exchange with a small group of commercial banking customers.

Through the Fraud Intelligence Exchange program, banks can securely share anonymized fraud signals to help identify suspicious activity earlier across commercial payments. As part of the pilot, Bottomline is working with banks to validate the approach, refine risk signals, and assess how shared intelligence can support faster, more confident fraud decisions.

Commercial payments fraud often spans multiple transactions and banks, making it harder for any one institution to see the full pattern early. In addition, many banks still rely on manual processes to share fraud intelligence, which can slow things down and limit visibility across institutions. Through the program, Bottomline and participating banks are exploring how broader visibility could complement existing fraud controls, improve detection, and reduce unnecessary disruption for customers.

“Fraud doesn’t stay neatly within one bank. Fighting modern fraud requires collective defense,” said Dalit Amitai, Head of Product for Cyberfraud & Risk Management at Bottomline. “This program focuses on working closely with select banks to test how shared intelligence can complement existing controls, surface risk earlier, and support better outcomes for banks and their customers.”

Bottomline brings deep experience in commercial payments, providing the Fraud Intelligence Exchange with a solid foundation for participating banks.

Fraud Intelligence Exchange reflects growing interest among banks seeking more collaborative ways to tackle fraud, particularly in commercial payments, where values are higher and attacks are often more targeted. Learnings from the pilot will help shape the next phase of development as Bottomline works toward broader availability of the solution.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com .

Contact:

Heather Pavliga

pr@bottomline.com