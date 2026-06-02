Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Reports International Expansion Update within a Network of 28 Partners Spanning 48 Countries with 73 Active Opportunities

Demonstrations completed in nine countries since October; Additional programs anticipated across South America, Europe and the Middle East

Company plans commercial launch of The Home Defense™, its flagship civilian product anticipated to enter a market that’s projected to grow from $3.79B in 2025 to $5.3B by 2030.”

Las Vegas, NV, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), a public safety technology company focused on next-generation less-lethal solutions, today provided an update on its international expansion program, reporting a network of 28 international partners covering 48 countries, 73 identified active opportunities, and an estimated aggregate pipeline value of ~$1.3 million.

International Expansion Highlights Include:

Partner network currently spans Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and the Asia-Pacific region

21 of 28 partners have received product inventory for official demonstrations, national classification reviews, and end-user testing and evaluation initiatives

Growing global interest in de-escalation focused public safety technology with operational effectiveness

Product demonstrations completed since October in Malaysia, Australia, Abu Dhabi, the Netherlands, Malta, Romania, Morocco, Brazil, and Ecuador

Additional demonstrations, pilot programs, and training initiatives anticipated throughout 2026, subject to scheduling and procurement processes

Potential opportunities may include South America, Europe, and the Middle East





“As agencies worldwide evaluate next-generation public safety technologies, we are seeing continued and expanding interest in our proprietary less-lethal platform, The Alternative®, as an intermediate force option,” said Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics Corporation. “The breadth of our expanding partner network and volume of active evaluations reflect the progress our team has made executing our international go-to-market strategy.”

“Public safety agencies around the world are seeking solutions that reduce risk by prioritizing controlled force, effectiveness, and officer safety,” said Jags Gill, Chief Revenue Officer of Alternative Ballistics Corporation. “I believe this level of engagement we are seeing across evaluations and demonstrations underscores that demand directly.”

Alternative Ballistics Corporation remains focused on the continued execution of its international expansion strategy through strengthening our global distribution network, supporting partner initiatives, and expanding market awareness. In parallel with the Company’s international public safety initiatives, ALBC is continuing preparations for the planned commercial launch of The Home Defense™, our flagship civilian product anticipated to enter a less-lethal market that is projected to grow from $3.79B in 2025 to $5.3B by 2030.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This consumer product is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company’s products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company’s ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company’s ability to successfully launch The Home Defense™ product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com

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