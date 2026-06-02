TOMI Environmental Eyes Massive Expansion Opportunity as Food Industry Seeks Advanced Protection Against Emerging Pathogens

FREDERICK, Md., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) ("TOMI" or the "Company"), a global provider of disinfection and decontamination solutions, today highlighted what it believes is a significant emerging opportunity for its SteraMist® technology within the global food safety market.

As concerns surrounding Ebola, Hantavirus, Norovirus and other infectious pathogens continue to dominate headlines, food producers, distributors, retailers, and regulators are placing increased emphasis on contamination prevention, biosecurity, and food safety throughout the supply chain.

The global fruit and vegetable industry alone represents a market valued at more than $1 trillion annually, creating what TOMI believes may be one of the largest untapped commercial opportunities for advanced decontamination technologies. From farms and packing facilities to cold-storage operations, transportation networks, distribution centers, and retail environments, maintaining food safety standards has become an increasingly important priority.

TOMI's SteraMist® platform offers a scalable decontamination solution that can be deployed across large facilities and complex environments where contamination control is critical. As public awareness surrounding infectious disease outbreaks continues to rise, industry participants are increasingly evaluating technologies capable of supporting enhanced sanitation and pathogen mitigation protocols.

"The growing focus on food safety and contamination prevention represents a potentially transformative market opportunity," said Dr. Halden Shane, Chief Executive Officer. "As producers and distributors seek more advanced biosecurity solutions, we believe SteraMist is uniquely positioned to help address these evolving needs at scale."

Industry analysts project continued growth across food safety, sanitation, and biosecurity markets as governments and private enterprises invest in technologies designed to reduce contamination risks and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

TOMI believes its experience serving hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, research laboratories, government agencies, and other highly regulated environments provides a strong foundation for future expansion into food production, processing, storage, and distribution applications.

With Ebola, Hantavirus, Norovirus and other pathogens reminding businesses and consumers of the importance of contamination prevention, the Company believes food safety is rapidly emerging as a major growth driver and strategic opportunity for advanced decontamination technologies worldwide.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the food safety market. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com