Mobilicom to Participate in the Jefferies 2026 Defense Technology Virtual Summit on June 4, 2026, at 2:00pm EDT

Palo Alto, California, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) (“Mobilicom” or the “Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that Oren Elkayam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2026 Defense Technology Virtual Summit.

“We are honored to participate alongside many of the defense and technology sector’s leading companies at this year’s Jefferies Defense Technology Virtual Summit,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO and Founder of Mobilicom. “The event provides an excellent opportunity to introduce new investors to Mobilicom’s technology platform, our growing presence within the U.S. defense drone ecosystem, and the significant market opportunity around cybersecure autonomous systems.”

Jefferies 2026 Defense Technology Virtual Summit



Date: June 4, 2026

Time: 2:00pm EDT, Track 2

Registration Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff337/mob/1692624

The webcast will also be available through the NEWS & MEDIA section of Mobilicom’s Investor Relations website at ir.mobilicom.com. A replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Chris Donovan

Investor Relations

Mobilicom Ltd

Chris.donovan@mobilicom.com