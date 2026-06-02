Odysight.ai Completes First U.S. Test Flights of its AI Visual Sensing System on UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter

Ramat Gan, Israel, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai® (NASDAQ/TASE: ODYS) today announced the successful completion of the first U.S. test flights of its AI visual sensing solution aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in partnership with XP Services in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

The milestone marks the first U.S. deployment of Odysight.ai’s ruggedized AI visual sensing technology on an aircraft and the first installation of the Company’s solution on a UH-60 Black Hawk platform worldwide, advancing the Company’s North American growth strategy. With more than 4,000 UH-60 helicopters currently in active service worldwide, of which approximately 2,800 are in the U.S. market, the successful test flights represent a significant opportunity for future adoption across military and commercial rotorcraft fleets.

Odysight.ai’s solution delivers continuous, real-time monitoring of critical aircraft components to detect leaks, cracks, corrosion, wear, and other anomalies, supporting condition-based maintenance initiatives that improve safety, increase aircraft availability, reduce unscheduled downtime, and lower operating costs.

These test flights, conducted with XP Services’ rotorcraft integration and certification expertise, validated the system’s initial performance under dynamic operating conditions. The system successfully provided stable, real-time visual monitoring of the helicopter’s hydraulic systems and flight controls in-flight conditions.

The companies are now evaluating next-phase testing activities and broader deployment opportunities across additional aircraft platforms and operators.

“These successful test flights are the next step in the US commercialization strategy that we are developing, from our partnership with XP services to our recently announced collaboration with the US Navy. This demonstrates real-time monitoring of the helicopter’s hydraulic systems and flight controls, which we believe will accelerate Odysight.ai’s adoption across military and commercial rotorcraft fleets”. said Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of Odysight.ai.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI-powered visual sensing. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.ai leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight.ai’s unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. Odysight.ai’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas that are otherwise inaccessible during normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investors section of our website. For more information, please visit: http://www.odysight.ai or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding the partnership with XP services as well as statements regarding long-term growth prospects across military and commercial rotorcraft fleets. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) our ability to scale up our operations, including market acceptance and large-scale adoption of our vision-based sensor products, (ii) the amount and timing of future sales and our long and unpredictable sales cycles, (iii) our ability to maintain product quality and performance at an acceptable cost and meet technical and quality specifications, (iv) our ability to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for our solutions and changes to various factors in our supply chain, (v) the market for adoption of vision-based sensor technologies, (vi) compliance with existing laws and regulations and regulatory developments in the United States, Israel, and other jurisdictions, including trade control laws, export authorizations and safety regulations, (vii) our plans and ability to obtain, maintain, and protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of patent terms, and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others, (viii) the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel, including key members of our senior management, (ix) our estimates regarding expenses, backlog, future revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing, (x) our dependence on third parties, including suppliers and strategic partners, (xi) our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues, and the impact if order volumes from existing or anticipated customers do not meet expectations (xii) our financial performance and history of operating losses, (xiii) the growth of regulatory requirements and incentives, (xiv) the incorporation of artificial intelligence, or AI, and machine learning, or ML, into our products, (xv) risks related to product liability claims or product recalls, (xvi) cybersecurity risks and potential data security breaches, (xvii) the overall global economic environment and trade tensions, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions, (xviii) challenges and risks related to sales to government entities and highly regulated organizations, (xix) the impact of competition and new technologies, (xx) limitations and exclusivity provisions in our customer agreements and restrictions on the use of intellectual property, (xxi) our ability to ensure that our solutions interoperate with a variety of hardware and software platforms, (xxii) our plans to continue to invest in research and develop technology for new products, (xxiii) our plans to potentially acquire complementary businesses, (xxiv) the impact of future pandemics on our business and on the business of our customers, (xxv) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (xxvi) security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm our business, including due to the security situation in Israel; and military conflicts with Iran and terrorist organizations, (xxvii) the increased expenses and requirements associated with being a listed public company on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, and (xxviii) risks associated with our dual listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or the TASE, including price volatility, liquidity and regulatory requirements. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.ai’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 19, 2026, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com

Tel: +1-917-607-8654